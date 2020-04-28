Federal Reserve expands lending to more jurisdictions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will allow a much larger number of cities and counties to participate in a lending program that it announced earlier this month.
The program initially allowed only 10 cities and 16 counties to participate. It then came under criticism for leaving out many large metropolitan areas with heavy African-American populations.
But the Fed said Monday that it will open the program to cities with 250,000 people and counties with 500,000, down from 1 million and 2 million, respectively. The program will also provide three-year loans, up from the two-year loans it previously announced.
Survey: Tulsa has lowest average gasoline prices in U.S.
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks to $1.93 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lund-berg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.
Lundberg said prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas was $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average was $1.30 in Tulsa.
The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.
Small-business loan program restarts, runs into snags
NEW YORK — The second round of loan applications for the government’s small business relief program has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration.
Lenders complained Monday that they couldn’t get their applications into the SBA system known as ETran, which processes and approves loans. The agency said it notified lenders Sunday that it was limiting the number of applications any lender could submit at once.
The SBA began accepting applications at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time for $310 billion in funding. The program’s initial $349 billion was exhausted in less than two weeks after more than 1.7 million loans were approved. That first round was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA.
Banks had thousands of applications ready to go Monday. Richard Hunt, president of the trade group Consumer Bankers Association, said the SBA’s change was too last-minute — bankers had already sent large batches of applications to the agency, not knowing that a new procedure was being planned.
“We learned at the 11th hour that SBA had changed its process. They could have told us well ahead of time,” Hunt said. He said the agency’s computers weren’t able to accept even the reduced number of applications per hour that it had planned.
Ad downturn may complicate life for Google and Facebook
Demand for digital advertising is shriveling after a decade of explosive growth amid the pandemic-fueled downturn. That could complicate things for Google and Facebook, who for the first time may have to contend with shrinking revenues.
With consumers mostly at home and unemployment soaring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, advertisers are slashing promotional spending — in some cases, all the way to zero. For Google and Facebook, who together account for 70% of the U.S. market for digital ads, that so far has translated into tighter restraints on spending without the layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs that publishers and other industries have already imposed.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has already told employees the company will curtail its hiring for the rest of the year and is considering deep cuts in its own marketing budget through 2020, according to internal communications obtained by CNBC that Google confirmed.
Facebook warned last month that its business was already being squeezed by the downturn, although it didn’t provide details. In countries hard-hit by the pandemic, it said messaging traffic was up 50% while voice and video calling had doubled, but it added that it doesn’t make money on many of those services and that ad business had weakened in those regions.
So far, however, it’s not clear how badly the tech giants might be hit. Some of the early clues are expected this week when Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, and Facebook report their first-quarter financial results. But those results will only give a hint of the impact, given that the pandemic didn’t start to zap the global economy — and ad budgets — until late February.