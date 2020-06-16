Some Walmarts close amid protests
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Retail giant Walmart closed some of its locations in Arkansas after Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered outside of stores in an effort to shutter them in the wake of George Floyd ‘s killing in Minneapolis.
Four Walmart stores and a Sam’s Club closed on Sunday in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The international corporation is based in the state.
“We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates,” Walmart spokesman John Forrest Ales wrote in an email to the newspaper on Sunday. “We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”
Activist Dawn Jeffrey told protesters at a Walmart location while live streaming on Facebook that they were done with the “wicked Waltons.” She noted how the founding family takes too much money from the community and invests in private prisons.
“This is what people power looks like, when you’re taking their dollars,” Jeffrey said.
Protesters traveled to each location and chanted “no justice, no peace,” and “defund prisons, defund Walmart” outside store entrances. Little Rock police were visible outside at least three Walmart locations.
Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, said in an email that the closings was not a joint effort by the police and Walmart. There were no arrests or vandalism reports, he added.
Average U.S. gas price up 11 cents to $2.16
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.
T-Mobile: Working to fix network issues
T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., said it’s working to fix a widespread “voice and data issue.”
The company’s president of technology, Neville Ray, tweeted around 3 p.m. Monday that T-Mobile engineers hope to fix the problem soon.
The scope of the outage wasn’t clear, but Ray said it has affected customers around the country.” T-Mobile representatives did not reply to further questions.
People on Twitter complained that calls were not going through. The Redmond, Washington, police department tweeted that T-Mobile customers should have “an alternate plan in place in the event you need to call 911.”
AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have problems because of T-Mobile’s issues.
T-Mobile became one of the country’s largest carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint. The company has started integrating the two networks.
The Federal Communications Commission, which oversees voice and data networks, said its public-safety bureau is looking into the problem.