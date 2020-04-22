U.S. home sales plunge 8.5% in March, and it may get worse
BALTIMORE — U.S. sales of existing homes cratered 8.5% in March with real estate activity stalled by the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that 5.27 million homes sold last month, down from 5.76 million in February. The decrease was the steepest since November 2015.
The situation will likely get worse, said Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com.
“Going forward, we’ve seen both home buyers and sellers report being less confident and many are making adjustments to the process,” Hale said. “Already, sellers are getting less aggressive with asking price growth, and we’re seeing roughly half as many new listings come up for sale this year versus last year.”
Home-buying had been steady for the first half of March because of low mortgage rates and the finalization of contracts signed in prior months, only to collapse in response to COVID-19 burying the economy in a likely recession. Businesses and schools have closed and millions of Americans have lost their jobs.
Sales in March were still 0.8% higher from a year ago, when mortgage rates were higher than now.
The real estate market was already facing pressure from a shortage of sales listings and prices climbing faster than incomes, a linked set of problems that intensified last month.
The number of homes for sale in March plunged 10.2% from a year ago, to 1.5 million. This shortage appears to be most pronounced among entry level homes. The total number of sales of homes worth less than $250,000 has fallen over the past year because there are so few available.
The national median sales price jumped 8% over 12 months to $280,600, even as overall consumer prices fell 0.4% in March. Prices have been consistently rising faster than incomes for several years, such that many homeowners are struggling as 22 million people have lost their jobs in the past four weeks. The Mortgage Bankers Association said Monday that 6% of mortgages are under forbearance because of the downturn.
Manhattan Construction recognized nationally for safety
Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Co. has received a National Safety Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors.
It is planned to be presented Aug. 30 during the ABC Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Safety is woven into every aspect of our business, and everyone on a project plays a part in ensuring the health and well-being of workers on a job site,” John Reyhan, Manhattan Construction Co. president, said in a statement. “For this reason, we dedicate this national safety honor to our Manhattan family of builders, trade partners, and clients who have wholeheartedly supported our safety program and philosophy.”
The 2019 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2019. Manhattan Construction Co. is a nine-time STEP Diamond Safety Award Winner.
During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Safety and Health Committee.
Coke volume plunges 25% in April; hope for 2nd half bounce
Coca-Cola’s global volume tumbled 25% in April as the coronavirus pandemic gripped large swaths of the world population.
Those volumes made up of bottled drinks and the syrups Coke sells to theaters, restaurants, stadiums and music venues were humming early in the year, revealing how fast the virus hobbled human activity and commerce, from mom-and-pop shops to global operators like Coca-Cola Co.
“There has been temporary but profound pressure on our customers and our business,” Chairman and CEO James Quincey said Tuesday.
Volume was up 3% through February excluding China, and Coke was on track to reach and possibly exceed its financial targets.
But within a month, the Tokyo Olympics, of which Coke is a major sponsor, were off. Theaters and restaurants closed in Europe, the Americas and Africa, and billions took shelter in their homes.
Global unit case volumes rose 7% in China in January, then it began to slide. The same pattern was repeated first in Europe, and then in North America.
While sales to homes spiked briefly, almost half of Coke’s sales come from movie chains, vending machines, concerts and other events. Almost all of the volume decline to-date in April came from those places.