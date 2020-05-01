U.S. mortgage rates at all-time lows; 30-year loan at 3.23%
WASHINGTON — Long-term mortgage rates tumbled to all-time lows this week as the economy and housing market continued to reel from the business and social shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 3.23%, the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking rates in 1971. That was down from 3.33% last week and 4.14% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.77% from 2.86% last week, Freddie Mac reported Thursday.
Demand from prospective homebuyers has weakened amid economic anxiety, and the housing market has been upended by the pandemic just as it was entering the busy spring season. The latest blow of economic news came Thursday with the government report that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits because of the pandemic has soared past 30 million.
Cherry Street-area office building changes hands
An office building in the Cherry Street area has been sold, CBRE has announced.
XRG Technologies purchased the 9,384-square-foot building at 1847 E. 15th St. from West Construction, which sold because of an expansion of its operations and the purchase of a new, larger facility.
The original structure went through modern updates and renovations in 2017. New construction was completed in the first quarter of this year.
Tony Aaronson and Kirkpatrick Cornell with CBRE in Tulsa represented West Construction in the sale. Jonathan Belzley and Bruce Bolzle with TYTO Realty Advisors represented the buyer.
“Strong demand from buyers and tenants continues for quality office buildings in the desired Cherry Street area,” Cornell said in a statement. “Local companies are drawn to this prime midtown location due to the nearby high-end residential neighborhoods and strong local amenities such as restaurants and retail.”
U.S. wages and benefits were steadily rising before COVID-19
BALTIMORE — Before the coronavirus outbreak led to 30 million job losses, the average gains in wages and benefits had been steadily rising for the first three months of this year.
The Employment Cost Index rose 0.8% in the first quarter, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The measure of wages and benefits has increased 2.8% over the past 12 months, an average that has been relatively consistent since 2018.
Wages and salaries, which account for 70% of compensation costs, climbed 0.9%. Benefit costs, which cover retirement programs and health insurance, increased 0.4%.
But the job market has since cratered across the country, as COVID-19 led to the shuttering of offices, stores, factories and schools. The government reported separately on Thursday that 30 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks