Stocks wobble amid conflicting signals on China trade talks
Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses Friday amid conflicting signals about how much progress is being made toward resolving the U.S.-China trade war.
Despite the confusion, the S&P 500 was still poised for a fifth straight week of gains, which would match its longest winning streak in two years. Major indexes also remain right around their record highs.
Wall Street has been cheering the latest push by the world’s two largest economies to sign an agreement before tariffs on a wide range of consumer products go into effect on Dec. 15. On Thursday, China said both sides in the trade war had agreed to roll back tariffs on each other if talks progress.
But President Donald Trump injected more uncertainty into the trade issue on Friday when he dismissed the assertion.
“I haven’t agreed to anything,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
Treasury yields gave ground immediately after Trump’s comments, a sign of increased nervousness in the market. Stock prices also dipped briefly but later erased the losses.
TYPROS announces winners of Boomtown Awards
Tulsa’s Young Professionals announced its Boomtown Awards on Friday during an event at the Tulsa Zoo.
The awards honor individuals and organizations that support TYPROS’ mission of attracting and retaining top talent to the region, developing the next generation of leaders, and “enhancing Tulsa’s sense of place.”
The honorees are:
• Jeff Thompson of Mother Road Market
• Kimberly Johnson of Tulsa City-County Library
• The MetCares Foundation
• Ross Group
• Tulsa Remote
The event also announced 2020 grantees selected to receive funding from the TYPROS Foundation.
The grants provide strategic support for projects that engage young talent in placemaking, innovation and community development.
Ben & Jerry’s sued over ‘happy cow’ characterization
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ben & Jerry’s is facing a lawsuit accusing the ice cream maker and its parent company of false advertising by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from “happy cows.”
In a complaint filed Oct. 31 in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, where Ben & Jerry’s was founded, environmental advocate James Ehlers accuses the company and Unilever of deceiving consumers.
He says many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations. He says only some are part of the company’s “Caring Dairy” program.
Ben & Jerry’s spokesman Sean Greenwood emailed Friday that the company doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.