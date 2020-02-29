American consumer spending slowed in January
WASHINGTON — Americans pulled back on their spending in January, even as their incomes surged, a sign the economy was growing modestly before the threat of coronavirus arose.
The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending increased 0.2% last month, down from 0.4% in December and the smallest gain since October. Incomes, however, rose 0.6%, the biggest rise in nearly a year, spurred by bigger paychecks and an increase in Social Security benefits stemming from a cost of living adjustment.
The additional income could help offset the likely drag from this week’s stock market plunge and the broader threat from the coronavirus, which has caused many economists to slice their estimates for growth in the first three months of the year. Most analysts now forecast that the U.S. economy will expand at a roughly 1.5% annual pace in the first quarter, down from 2.1% in the fourth quarter.
FCC seeks fine for phone companies sharing user data
NEW YORK — U.S. regulators have proposed fining the four major U.S. phone companies more than $200 million combined for improperly disclosing customers’ real-time location to other companies.
The proposed fines by the Federal Communications Commission amounted to $91 million for T-Mobile, $57 million for AT&T, $48 million for Verizon and $12 million for Sprint. The amounts vary based on how long each company sold the user data and how many companies and organizations it sold the data to. The phone companies can object, and the amounts could change.
The FCC action deals with phone companies’ practice of providing data to third parties with whom users have no direct contact. It’s unrelated to users sharing locations directly with apps and other services.
The FCC opened its investigation after a 2018 report showed Securus allowing such abuses as letting a sheriff track a judge and others, thanks to information that ultimately came from data broker LocationSmart.
Trump administration considers recycling water from oil fields
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration moved Thursday on a water-recycling push it says could get good use out of more of the wastewater that industries, cities and farms spew out, including the billions of barrels of watery waste generated by oil and gas fields each year.
President Donald Trump — who has pushed to make work easier for oil and gas developers and direct more water to farmers — triggered the effort in a 2018 memo.
The effort “frames the business case that water reuse is a viable and growing means of supporting our economy and improving the availability of freshwater,” the EPA said in a statement Thursday.
Short on details, the plan sketches out state, federal and tribal and local efforts looking at the policies, rules, research and possible uses in reclaiming and using more stormwater, rainfall and wastewater left over from farms, factories and coolant systems, wastewater plants, and oil and gas production.
It includes finishing a study that will support consideration of “potential regulatory and nonregulatory approaches” to reusing oilfield wastewater by April, the EPA said.
Uses for some of the wastewater overall could include watering crops, treating it for use as drinking water, and refilling underground water aquifers being drained by heavy pumping, the plan says.