Boeing settles about half of the lawsuits from Indonesian crash
CHICAGO — Boeing has settled about half of the lawsuits filed in federal court over the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max jet off the coast of Indonesia.
A Boeing spokesman said Friday that the company has settled 63 cases tied to the crash of a plane flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air.
The company did not disclose terms of the settlements.
A lawyer for Boeing revealed the pace of negotiations with families of passengers during a hearing in federal district court Thursday in Chicago.
Many of the lawsuits blame Boeing for not telling pilots about a new flight-control system that repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down before it crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 aboard.
Boeing faces dozens of additional lawsuits over a second Max crash four months later in Ethiopia that killed 157.
For the past year, Boeing has been making changes to flight software on the Max. The company recently said it expects Federal Aviation Administration approval in January for pilot-training material. That would be the last major step before U.S. airlines can resume using their Max jets, but first Boeing must demonstrate its work on one or more certification flights with the FAA, which have not yet been scheduled.
Amazon pulls skin-lightening products off site amid pushback
ST. PAUL, Minn.— Amazon has pulled more than a dozen skin-lightening products with dangerous mercury levels off its website after pushback from Minnesota public-health and environmental activists.
The Seattle-based company’s change came after the BeautyWell Project and the Sierra Club’s state branch delivered a petition on Wednesday with over 23,000 signatures to Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee.
That day, the two organizations also took out a full-page ad in a local newspaper demanding that Amazon stop selling toxic skin-lightening creams. The ad had three words in bold print — “Dangerous, racist, and illegal.”
An Amazon spokesperson told Minnesota Public Radio News in an email Thursday that such products are “no longer available.”
Texas-based consulting firm expands to Oklahoma and OKC
A Dallas-based financial consulting firm has expanded to Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Embark will locate two people at 36 Degrees North Camp II in Tulsa, and two people in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma will serve as the hub for the northwest Arkansas area.
It is expected to have a staff of 15 people in Oklahoma by the end of 2020.
Recently named one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies, Embark also has locations in Houston, Austin, Texas, and Denver.