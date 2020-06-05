U.S. trade gap rises to $49.4B in April
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit hit the highest level in eight months in April. Exports and imports both posted record monthly drops as the coronavirus pandemic smothered America’s commerce with other countries.
The gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad jumped to $49.4 billion in April, up 16.7% from $42.3 billion in March and the highest since last August, the Commerce Department said Thursday. April exports fell 20.5% to $151.3 billion, and imports dropped 13.7% to $200.7 billion. April’s exports were the lowest in exactly 10 years; imports were the lowest since July 2010.
Total trade — exports plus imports — dropped 16.7% in April from March and 24.8% from April 2019.
In much of the world, the pandemic and the related lockdowns meant to contain it have brought economic activity to a near standstill.
The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 53% to $26 billion in April; goods exports to China rose 29%, but imports rose more — 45% — as Chinese factories ramped up production after a draconian lockdown.
In April. the United States ran a $71.8 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as autos and appliances. It ran a $22.4 billion surplus in the trade of services such as banking and education.
Through April, the U.S. overall deficit in trade of goods and services this year is $168.5 billion, down 13.4% from January-April 2019. Exports are down 9.5% so far this year, and imports have fallen 10.2%.
Average 30-year mortgage rates rise
BALTIMORE — Long-term mortgage rates increased slightly as the U.S. economy showed signs that the worst of the coronavirus-fueled recession may have passed.
The average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage was 3.18% this week, up from 3.15% a week ago, according to a report Thursday by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That average is down from 3.82% a year ago.
The economic collapse following the COVID-19 outbreak has corresponded with a decline in mortgage rates. But there are signs that the economy may have already bottomed as government data show that applications for unemployment aid — though still historically high — are steadily falling.
The average 15-year mortgage rate was unchanged from last week at 2.62%. This average has fallen from 3.28% a year ago.