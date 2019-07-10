American: Boeing jet to cut $185 million from 2Q income
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines says the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets led to $185 million in lost income during the second quarter.
American said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the grounding of its 24 Max jets resulted in about 7,800 canceled flights in the quarter. The plane has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.
The world’s biggest airline continues to ride a tide of strong travel demand. American is raising its estimate for a key figure, revenue for each seat flown one mile, because planes are so full.
The airline now estimates that number will rise 3% to 4% over the same period last year, up from an earlier forecast of up 1% to 3%.
Mazda recalling 262,000 SUVs, cars to fix engine stall problem
DETROIT — Mazda is recalling more than 262,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. to fix a software problem that could cause the engines to stall unexpectedly.
The recall covers certain Mazda6 midsize sedans and CX-5 SUVs from the 2018 and 2019 model years. Also included are Mazda3 small cars from 2019.
Mazda traced the problem to a software error in the computer that controls the valves as part of the vehicles’ fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology. The company says in government documents posted Wednesday that drivers won’t get any warning before the engine stalls.
Mazda says no crashes or injuries have been reported because of the problem.
Dealers will reprogram the software at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start before Aug. 26.
UK health service to use Amazon Alexa to give advice
LONDON — Britain’s health care service is teaming up with Amazon’s digital voice assistant to help answer medical queries with advice from the service’s official website. Critics, however, warn about risks to data privacy.
The British government said Wednesday that the system will help people get quick and accurate health information. It will be especially useful for senior citizens, blind people and others who find it hard to access the internet while also easing pressure on doctors.
Using Amazon’s algorithms, Alexa can answer voice questions from users about common maladies such as the flu or chickenpox with information verified by the National Health Service.
It’s part of the British government’s long-term modernization plan to provide more digital health services.
“We want to empower every patient to take better control of their health care,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.