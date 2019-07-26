AT&T phone bills in Oklahoma to increase this month
Oklahoma AT&T customers will notice an increase on their phone bills this month. Their contribution to underwrite the Oklahoma Universal Service Fund rose almost five times, effective July 1.
AT&T recently notified the Corporation Commission that it would raise the OUSF rate from 75 cents a month to $3.91 a month.
In a May filing on the matter, Corporation Commission Bob Anthony said, “Oklahomans should pay more attention to the obscure, yet ever-increasing OUSF charges on their phone bills.”
Created in 1997 by the legislature, the OUSF provides subsidies without direct taxation for primary universal service and free services for schools, libraries, hospitals that provide telemedicine and county governments.
The Federal Communications Commission recently announced that the third quarter 2019 universal service contribution factor would be 24.4 percent. As a result, the projected program support would be $2.2 billion for the Universal Service Fund nationwide.
Slim Chickens restaurant scheduled to open in Owasso
OWASSO — A Slim Chickens restaurant will open its eighth location in the state on Monday at 8712 N. Garnett Road.
Thanks to a new equity investment, Slim Chickens has plans to 600 new locations over the next 10 years nationwide.
Slim Chickens began in a garage of high school buddies drinking, playing with a deep fryer and experimenting with different sauces. That led to the opening of the first Slim Chickens in an old sushi restaurant in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2003.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year average at 3.75%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate at their meeting next week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the key 30-year mortgage dipped to 3.75% from 3.81% last week. Those are historically low levels for the 30-year rate, which a year ago stood at 4.54%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans fell to 3.18% from 3.23% last week.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank joined the Fed in making clear that more stimulus could be coming soon to support an economy weakening in the face of global trade tensions. The ECB’s rate-setting board left its key interest benchmarks unchanged at a policy meeting but said it could cut them as its next move.
Global economic growth is being dragged down by the U.S.-China trade war that have spurred a number of central banks to move toward providing greater stimulus. Central banks in South Korea, Indonesia and South Africa already have cut interest rates in recent days.
The Fed’s anticipated rate cut next week would undo some of the policymakers’ credit tightening from last year, when they raised rates four times. Many economists believe that the Fed will cut its benchmark rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, by a quarter-point at next week’s meeting and another quarter-point in September.