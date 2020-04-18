Oklahoma ranks 18th nationally in approved PPP loans
Oklahoma ranks 18th nationally in approved Paycheck Protection Program loans despite ranking 28th in population.
Through Thursday, 35,557 PPP loans totaling $4.6 billion had been OK’d in the state, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The $349 billion PPP is part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus. PPP funds were exhausted Thursday, the White House announced.
The average PPP loan nationwide was $206,000. A total of 74% of the loans were $150,000 or less.
Nationally, construction business loans amounted for the highest percentage at 13.1%, followed by professional, scientific and technical services (12.6%), manufacturing (11.9%), and health care and social assistance (11.6%).
Google pledges $25,000 apiece to Tulsa, OKC United Ways
Google has provided grants of $25,000 each to United Ways in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the web search giant has announced.
Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company is committing $800 million globally to support small and medium-size businesses, health organizations, governments and health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
Google has a large presence in Oklahoma, having invested several billion dollars into its data center near Pryor.
Route 66 store commemorative bricks to support attractions
A Tulsa souvenir shop along Route 66 is selling commemorative bricks to support the store and its roadside attractions.
Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, 1347 E. 11th St., is selling the bricks for $66 each through 5 p.m. April 25. They can be purchased at fundraisingbrick.com. The bricks will be placed at the base of Tulsa’s next Route 66 roadside attraction, a new 20-foot neon sign in production.
Funded by the Tulsa Route 66 Commission and local donors, the sign will be installed in the coming weeks. Commemorative bricks will help support installation and the store.
Native American removed from Land O’Lakes packaging
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — The Native American woman who has graced the packaging of Land O’Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has quietly disappeared.
Known as Mia, the woman was shown sitting in a serene landscape of lakes and woods. That landscape remains on the Minnesota cooperative’s packaging, but Mia is nowhere to be found.
On some packaging she is replaced by photos of Land O’Lakes member farmers.
President and CEO Beth Ford said that as the cooperative, founded in 1921, looks toward its 100th anniversary it needs packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of the company’s culture.
“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” Ford said in a statement.