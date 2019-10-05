Hiring slows but unemployment rate hits 50-year low
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy added a modest 136,000 jobs in September, a gain that managed to lower the unemployment rate to a new five-decade low of 3.5% but also suggested rising caution among employers.
The additional hiring and the drop in the jobless rate likely will ease worries that an economy weakened by the U.S.-China trade war and slower global growth could be edging toward a potential recession. The government on Friday also revised up its estimate of job growth in July and August by a combined 45,000.
Still, a drop-off in the pace of hiring compared with last year points to rising uncertainty among employers about the job market and the economy in the face of President Donald Trump’s numerous trade conflicts. Pay growth has also weakened, reflecting the hesitance of employers to step up wages.
“The September jobs report sent some conflicting signals, but the big picture remains one of a labor market — and an economy — whose growth is downshifting but not collapsing,” said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase.
Fed chairman says goal is to keep economy in ‘good place’WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the U.S. economy is facing some risks at the moment but overall is in a “good place” and that the Fed’s main job is to “keep it there as long as possible.”
Powell noted that unemployment is at a half-century low and inflation is running close to the Fed’s 2% target.
While Fed officials believe they have the correct strategy and tools to extend the current record-long expansion, it is important to examine whether any changes could improve the Fed’s handling of the economy, Powell said.
In his brief remarks, Powell gave no hint on whether the Fed will cut interest rates for a third time this year when it meets later this month. Many investors are hoping for another quarter-point rate cut at the October meeting.
Samsung ends smartphone production in China
SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics has ended the production of smartphones in its last factory in China, it said Friday.
Production at the factory in southern China’s Huizhou ended last month, the company said in an email Friday.
It said it made “the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou” in order “to enhance efficiency” in its manufacturing.
Samsung’s market share in China has dwindled to near insignificance as competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi got the upper hand.
The South Korean company has moved a large share of its smartphone production to Vietnam and had shuttered a factory in northeastern China’s Tianjin last year.
“The production equipment will be re-allocated to other global manufacturing sites depending on our global production strategy based on market needs,” Samsung said.
Samsung is the world’s biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones and a major producer of display screens.