Wall Street rallies as optimism returns to cap erratic week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.21 points, or 1.4%, to 26,075.30. The Nasdaq composite added 69.69, or 0.7%, to 10,617.44, a new high. The S&P 500 rose 32.99 to 3,185.04.
After starting Friday with modest drops, stocks and Treasury yields erased their declines to drive higher. In a signal of rising expectations for the economy, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose more than the rest of the market, up 1.7%.
The week’s meandering action was a microcosm of the up-and-down churn that stocks have been stuck in for a little more than a month. The market’s momentum has stalled since early June, after the S&P 500 roared back to recover most of an earlier 34% plummet. Massive amounts of aid from central banks and governments around the world ignited the rally.
Banks were also particularly strong, and financial stocks in the S&P 500 climbed 3.5% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors in the index. A stronger economy would mean their borrowers are better able to repay their loans.
JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America both rose 5.5%, while Citigroup jumped 6.5%.
Energy stocks rose with the price of oil, which has swung sharply with hopes for the economy. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 93 cents to settle at $40.55 per barrel. Brent crude added 89 cents to $43.24 per barrel.
Goya faces boycott over Trump praise
The CEO of food company Goya is facing an uproar over his praise for President Donald Trump, with some Latino families purging their pantries of the products and scrambling to find alternatives to the beloved beans, seasoning and other products that have long been fixtures in their cooking.
Standing beside Trump in the Rose Garden on Thursday, Goya CEO Robert Unanue declared: “We are truly blessed, at the same time, to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder.”
Almost immediately, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending on social media platforms. Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the boycott calls. The United Farm Workers posted a video on Twitter contrasting Trump's words deriding some Latinos as criminals and rapists against images of them working hard in the fields.
US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs dropped sharply, offsetting a big increase in energy prices.
The drop in the Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.4% gain in May, the Labor Department reported Friday. Wholesale prices have fallen in four of the past five months.
The 0.2% drop in wholesale prices in June reflected a 5.2% decline in food costs which helped to offset a 7.7% jump in energy prices. The price of gasoline jumped 26.3%. The price of services fell sharply although hospital inpatient care rose by 0.8%, likely reflecting the added pressures on a hospital system burdened by dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases.
Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%. Core wholesale prices, which exclude food and energy, were down 0.3% in June and up a tiny 0.1% over the past year.
— From wire, staff reports