Former OU quarterback Watts excited about channel launch
Former U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts was beaming like a proud parent as he talked about the launch of Black News Channel — a project he’s worked on for years to create what’s now the nation’s only 24-hour news network aimed at African Americans.
The goal of the network is to reach black audiences with stories that give a broader perspective about their community than what other networks provide. That could include health issues unique to African Americans, discussions about historically black colleges and universities, how federal housing policy proposal could affect them or just simply making people aware of positive accomplishments African-Americans are achieving, Watts said.
Oklahoma flights not expected to be affected by SW Max move
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it won’t use the Boeing 737 Max until at least August, a decision that will remove more than 300 flights scheduled this summer.
Citing uncertainty about when the Max will return to service after it’s certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, the air carrier decided to keep the Max off its schedule through Aug. 10.
A Southwest spokesman said the schedule changes won’t affect flights in Oklahoma City or Tulsa.
United Airlines, Southwest and American Airlines are bracing for a second straight summer without their Max planes, which have been grounded since last March after two crashes killed 346 people.
The result will be fewer flights than the airlines had planned to offer during the peak summer-travel season. That could result in slightly higher fares.
Area home sales grow nearly 8% in January
Home sales for the area jumped 7.66% in January compared to the same month a year ago.
A total of 1,096 homes were sold during the month compared to 1,018 for January 2019, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Average days on market to sale dropped 12.05%, going from 49.44 days in January 2019 to 43.45 last month. New listings fell 12.11%.
The average sale price grew 1.85%, going from $179,183 to $182,289.
Chick-fil-A coming to Glenpool, city officials announce
Glenpool city officials announced Friday that a popular fast food establishment specializing in chicken sandwiches will place one of its restaurants in Glenpool.
City officials and Chick-fil-A officials jointly announced that the restaurant would be built in the Southwest Crossroads development, located near 121st Street South and U.S. 75, according to a news release.
“Our citizens have asked for Chick-fil-A for years, and we are thrilled to announce that they are officially coming to Glenpool,” David Tillotson, Glenpool City Manager, said in a statement.
The restaurant will be the first Chick-fil-A in Glenpool, according to a news release. An opening date has not yet been announced. Chick-fil-A officials indicated they “intend to move quickly” with construction.
Chesapeake stock settles at lowest value in 26 years
The stock for Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy closed at its lowest value in 26 years on Thursday at 48.5 cents a share.
The last time a Chesapeake stock share closed at 50 cents or less was Jan. 10, 1994, when it finished trading that day at 47 cents per share.
Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHK.
It already is in danger of being delisted from the exchange, after getting a notification in early December that its share value had closed at less than $1 for 30 consecutive days between Oct. 21 and Dec. 2.
Some analysts on Thursday attributed investors’ lack of appetite for Chesapeake shares to ongoing concerns about global oil demand in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China.