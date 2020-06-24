Gas prices rise slightly; Tulsa’s average price $1.74 a gallon
Oklahoma gas prices have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.82 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,294 stations.
Gas prices in the state were 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 51.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.55 a gallon Monday while the most expensive was $2.29 a gallon, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.
In Tulsa, the average gasoline price was $1.74 a gallon, up 0.4 cents per gallon from the previous week. Oklahoma City’s average gas price remained unchanged, at $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12 gallon. The national average was up 17.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Gasoline demand has continued to recover over the last week, with a 3% rise in demand versus last week, according to data from Pay with GasBuddy, and that continues to push gasoline prices higher as well, for the eighth straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Americans continue to increasingly get in the car as summer progresses, eager not to miss out on the best months of the year, and our data is clear on that.
U.S. sales of new homes surprisingly strong in May
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes rose a surprisingly strong 16.6% in May with the reopening of major parts of the country potentially fueling activity in the housing market.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 last month.
That was a much better performance than expected. Many economists had forecast that sales would fall in May.
The new home sales numbers come just one day after the U.S. reported a 9.7% plunge in May sales of existing homes to an annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace in nearly a decade.
There are hopes that the housing slump that occurred with the virus shutdowns could be coming to an end, though the millions of jobs lost to the pandemic could impede any rebound.
Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist with Oxford Economics, said she expected a modest recovery in sales in coming months following the big declines in the first quarter but she still expects a decline overall this year.
“The slow recovery in the labor market will limit the upside of any rebound in the housing market,” she said.
The median price of a new home rose 4.9% to $317,900 in May after falling by 8.7% in April, a drop that was attributed to heavy discounting by builders in the midst of the coronavirus shutdowns.
Love’s to donate $450,000 to fight racial inequalities
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops will donate $150,000 to an organization for each of the next three years to help in the fight against racial inequalities.
The donation will go to a program within the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City, an organization with a mission to assist African Americans, other minorities and the poor to achieve social and economic equality.
“We have always valued the communities in which our customers and team members live and work,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “Love’s has had a long-standing partnership with the Urban League, and we are honored to continue to support their initiatives.”