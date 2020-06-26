Twitter to give workers day off to vote in national elections
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world paid time off to vote in national elections.
The San Francisco company said that if employees don’t have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so.
Twitter Inc. stressed though that employees responsible election-related work, including the security of its service, will continue to work on these days.
The move comes after Twitter announced that it will make June 19, or Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a paid holiday.
Pandemic takes a bite as Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy
Chuck E. Cheese — where kids could be kids while parents nursed headaches — is filing for bankruptcy protection.
The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many outlets due to coronavirus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing.
CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 555 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as restrictions ease, but it’s unclear how willing parents will be to host birthday parties and other gatherings. The Irving, Texas-based company said it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout and delivery while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.
Google to start paying some news publishers for content
LONDON — Google says it will start paying some publishers for their news content, in a move that could pave the way for reduced tensions between the internet search giant and the beleagured news industry.
The company said Thursday that it plans to launch this year a licensing program to pay publishers for “high-quality content.”
The program will start with local and national publications in Germany, Australia and Brazil, “with more to come soon,” Brad Bender, vice president of product management, said in a blog post.
“This program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience,” Bender said, describing it as a “significant step forward” in how the company will support high-quality journalism.
The program’s articles will be availalble on Google’s News and Discover services. Google will also pay for users to read paywalled articles.
U.S. mortgage rates stall; 30-year remains at all-time low
NEW YORK — Long-term U.S. mortgage were unchanged this week as the benchmark 30-year home loan remains at its lowest rate in nearly 50 years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan stood at 3.13%, the same as last week. It is the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.73%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose slightly to 2.59% from 2.58% last week, but it is down from 3.16% a year ago.
The low rates coincide with a housing market that is showing signs of recovery. Sales of new homes rose a surprisingly strong 16.6% in May with the reopening of major parts of the country. Sales of existing homes, though, are still struggling, with a 9.7% plunge in May. And, there is still a tight supply of homes available for sale, running up against high demand.