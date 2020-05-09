New seafood and burger restaurant sets grand opening
Flying Burger and Seafood, 312 W. 71st St., was scheduled to open in April, but Mayor G.T. Bynum’s citywide stay-at-home order put that on hold.
Now that the order has been lifted, Flying Burger and Seafood can begin serving customers during its official grand opening on Monday.
“We’re so excited to be in Tulsa and we want to invite you to be the first to try our fresh-ground burgers, flavor-packed chicken wings, and fresh seafood as well as salads topped with grilled chicken, shrimp or fish,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page read.
The restaurant has locations in Catoosa, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, and in addition to its burgers, chicken wings, seafood and made-to-order salads, it promises one-of-a kind cinnamon rolls.
Patrons will be able to enjoy the full menu with inside dining adhered to current social distancing guidelines. Customers can also order curbside, take-out or drive-through options.
Oklahoma has received more than $2.7 billion in EIPs
The state of Oklahoma has received 1,556,747 Economic Impact Payments worth more than $2.7 billion, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced Friday.
The payments were part of a federal stimulus to mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19.
“This Administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. “More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people.”
WeChat content outside China used for censorship, report saysBOSTON — Documents and images shared by users outside China on WeChat, the country’s most popular social media platform, are being monitored and cataloged for use in political censorship in China, a new report says.
Citizen Lab, the University of Toronto online watchdog, says in Thursday’s report that WeChat users outside of China are thus unwittingly contributing to censorship. That would bar the content they share that censors deem inappropriate from being seen by users inside China.
WeChat’s parent, Tencent, issued a statement Friday saying that said “with regard to the suggestion that we engage in content surveillance of international users, we can confirm that all content shared among international users of WeChat is private.”
An estimated 100 million people use WeChat outside China, according to Munich-based firm MessengerPeople.
Citizen Lab says its findings are based on technical experiments. It says it did not detect censorship in communications among accounts registered outside China.