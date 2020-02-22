Tulsa talk show to showcase work of area nonprofits
Write On Fundraising, along with Tulsa Tech, has started a bimonthly show highlighting the work of nonprofits.
PhilanthrOK: Retrospect and its talk-show format debuted Wednesday morning at Tulsa Central Library and has scheduled events at to-be-announced locations for April, June, August, October and December.
At the events, host Lindsay Jordan, founder and CEO of Write On Fundraising, guides guests through interviews while the audience learns from experts who expand the impact of Tulsa’s nonprofits. The February event is scheduled to be available on YouTube by the end of the month, and all others will be live-streamed via YouTube and promoted on Facebook.
Special guests scheduled for 2020 are Cox Business Convention Center professionals Kathy Tinker and Jennifer Thornton (April 8), the Hille Foundation’s Mary Anne Hille and Maggie Yar (June 2), a panel of nonprofit moms (Aug. 5), Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith (Oct. 14) and equity consultant Mana Tahaie (Dec. 2).
Home sales fell 1.3% across the United States in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales retreated 1.3% in January from the prior month, but low mortgage rates helped enable an increase in purchases from a year earlier.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that sales of existing homes slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million. Sales have climbed 9.6% over the past 12 months as borrowing costs have fallen. But sales could be squeezed in the coming months because of a shortage of homes listed for sale.
Just 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, a 10.7% decline from a year ago. With fewer homes for sale, would-be buyers have fewer options and prices are rising faster than wage growth.
The median sales price in January was $266,300, up 6.8% from a year ago.
Kia recalls SUVs, vans; electrical can cause fires
DETROIT — Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer and cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.
The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009. Kia is telling owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the problem can be fixed.
The company says in documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into the anti-lock brake control computer and cause an electrical short and possibly fires. Kia has reports of seven fires but no injuries. The problem can happen even if the engine is turned off. The recall is expected to start April 10.
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade brokerage for $13 billion
NEW YORK — Morgan Stanley, the investment bank for millionaires, big business and megamergers, is buying E-Trade Financial, the online brokerage that encouraged waves of regular investors to get into the market with ads featuring its talking spokesbaby.
The roughly $13 billion, all-stock deal would be one of the biggest deals on Wall Street since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, and it would mark the latest chapter in Morgan Stanley’s transformation from a scrappy, deal-doing, stock-trading investment bank to a more well-rounded financial firm more reliant on its asset and wealth management businesses.
E-Trade will bring with it 5.2 million client accounts, $360 billion in retail client assets and a pool of customers who may become wealthier and use more of Morgan Stanley’s full-service offerings. Morgan Stanley has 3 million client relationships and $2.7 trillion in client assets.
MGM Resorts hack affected a reported 10.6M former guests
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has confirmed the company was hacked after a report was released detailing that information from more than 10 million former hotel guests was compromised.
ZDNet released a report Wednesday revealing that 10,683,188 guests were affected after the company’s cloud server was hacked, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
MGM Resorts declined to confirm the actual number of affected guests because the data included duplicates.
Someone had gained unauthorized access to certain information, including guest names, phone numbers, drivers license and passport information, MGM Resorts said in a statement. No financial, payment card or password data was involved, the company said.
“At MGM Resorts, we take our responsibility to protect guest data very seriously, and we have strengthened and enhanced the security of our network to prevent this from happening again,” the statement said.
MGM Resorts notified potential guests who were affected and hired two cybersecurity forensics firms to assist with an internal investigation, review and remediation, officials said.
About 52,000 people were notified about the hack in compliance with state laws, many of those were from South Dakota, which has a law requiring notification for most hacks, the newspaper reported.