30-year fixed mortgage rates hit record low of 3.29%
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates have sunk to a record low, giving many homeowners an opening to refinance their loans to free up money to spend or save.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage hit a record low of 3.29% this week from 3.45% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. The decline is being driven by investors shifting money out of the stock market and into the safety of U.S. Treasury notes as the coronavirus outbreak has deepened. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, so they typically fall in tandem.
The new 3.29% average rate is the lowest for a 30-year fixed mortgage since Freddie Mac started tracking such rates in 1971.
A steady decline of mortgage rates has created a potential boon for would-be home buyers as well as for homeowners who can refinance into lower-rate loans.
U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $45.3 billion in January
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January as exports fell but imports fell more. The politically sensitive trade gap with China widened.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion.
Exports of goods and services slipped 0.4% in January. Imports dropped 1.6%. Both exports and imports of crude oil dropped in January, reflecting falling energy prices.
President Donald Trump campaigned against America’s persistent trade deficits — especially the vast gap with China — calling them the result of abusive practices by U.S. trading partners and bad trade agreements negotiated by his predecessors. He has imposed taxes on $360 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing’s trade policies. And he pushed through a revamped North American trade agreement meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States.