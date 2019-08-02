Tulsa County reports unemployment rate climbs to 3.4% in June
The unemployment rate in Tulsa County saw a slight uptick in June but remained lower than 2018 figures.
The countywide unemployment rate was 3.4% in June, up from 3.1% in May, according to the latest data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The rate was at 3.7 percent in June of 2018 and had fallen as low as 2.8 percent in April.
Unemployment rates in June were lower than a year earlier in 70 counties, higher in five counties and unchanged in two counties
The Tulsa MSA saw a reduction of 900 nonfarm jobs from May 19 to June 19, a decrease of 0.2% during that period.
The Oklahoma City MSA saw a reduction of 1,700 nonfarm jobs, or 0.3% in that time.
Latimer County and McIntosh County posted Oklahoma’s highest county unemployment rate of 6.2%. Alfalfa County had the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.9% in June, according to the data.
Equifax users will get ‘nowhere near’ $125 promised after hack, FTC says
The fine print on the settlement for the Equifax hack ensured that it would not be simple.
The company agreed to offer people 10 years of free credit monitoring or up to $125 if they were among the 147 million Americans whose data was stolen in 2017. But there was a catch. Due to the fact that the pool for the settlement is capped at $31 million, there was a risk that the payout would amount to less than $125 if demand were high.
On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission announced that the payout was likely going to be “nowhere near” that amount after more than 4 million people visited the settlement site and filed for the reimbursement in the past week.
“The public response to the settlement has been overwhelming,” it wrote in a web posting. “Because the total amount available for these alternative payments is $31 million, each person who takes the money option is going to get a very small amount.”
US manufacturing growth in July hits three-year low
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory activity expanded at a slower rate in July for the fourth consecutive month as the Trump administration squares off with other countries on trade.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its manufacturing index slipped to 51.2 last month from 51.7 in June. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion.
It was the 35th straight month of growth, though there are clear indications that the expansion is slowing as measures of production and employment fall.
Trade fights with China, Europe and Mexico and a stronger dollar have hurt U.S. exports and put American manufacturers on edge.
Respondents to the ISM survey are still expressing concern about tariffs despite an otherwise strong economic environment. “All aspects of business remain strong, but we’re starting to see the frictional effect of tariffs on exports,” a maker of plastic and rubber products responded.
U.S. and Chinese envoys wrapped up a 12th round of trade talks on Wednesday, aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology. While the White House called the talks “constructive,” there was no breakthrough and another round of talks is scheduled for September in Washington.
Impossible Whopper goes nationwide at Burger King
MIAMI — Burger King will begin selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide next week after a successful run in six regions.
The rollout to 7,000 U.S. locations will be for a limited time, a typical practice in the fast food industry for new products. The chain won’t say how many of the burgers it’s sold since first introducing them in April, but did say it’s enticing more people to enter its stores.
Impossible Foods, the company that makes the burgers for Burger King and White Castle, is struggling to meet surging demand. On Thursday it announced a new partnership with OSI, one of the world’s largest food producers.
Impossible Foods has doubled the workers at its plant and produced a record number of burgers in June, but demand is still outpacing production.