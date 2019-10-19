Oklahoma’s unemployment rate holds steady in September
Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2% in September, while the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5% during the month, according to figures released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was up 0.1 percentage point compared to last year, the commission reported.
In September, statewide seasonally adjusted employment increased by 4,763 people (0.3%), while unemployment increased by 586 people (1%). Over the year, seasonally adjusted unemployment increased by 2,577 people (4.5%).
The commission reported that five of the state’s so-called super sectors added jobs in September.
Education and health services added 1,900 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities, which added more than 900 jobs during the month.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to bring ‘Good Stuff Cheap’ to Tulsa
One of the country’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory is coming to Tulsa, according to building permits.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be located at 6908 S. Memorial Drive, according to the permit.
Ollie’s, which has at least 340 stores nationwide, including Oklahoma City and Midwest City, sells everything from sporting goods to flooring to food, according to its website.
Its theme is “Good Stuff Cheap.”
Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder after asbestos found
Johnson & Johnson on Friday recalled a single batch of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.
The recalled lot consists of 33,000 bottles that were distributed last year.
J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle during routine testing and notified the company on Thursday. J&J said it immediately began investigating with the FDA.
“The FDA’s testing on prior occasions, and as recently as last month, found no asbestos,” said spokesman Ernie Knewitz.
J&J said it was checking to see where the bottles were shipped, whether the tested bottle is counterfeit or authentic, and whether the sample might have been contaminated during testing.
The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby talcum powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to inhaling asbestos fibers.