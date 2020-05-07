WPX reports $388 million loss but beats analysts’ estimates
WPX Energy Inc. on Wednesday reported a loss of $388 million in its first quarter.
The Tulsa-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 7 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also topping Wall Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.2 million.
WPX shares have dropped 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.65, a decline of 56% in the last 12 months.
Sprouts Farmers Market expands grocery pickup
Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to 19 locations, including 11 in Oklahoma.
These latest locations, including five in Kansas and three in Missouri, are part of the healthy grocer’s national pickup expansion with Instacart to its more than 340 locations.
The service allows customers to plan grocery pickup through sprouts.com/order for the same day or several days in advance, subject to availability.
A customer is alerted when the order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and is ready for pickup. A Sprouts shopper will take the groceries to a designated parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.
Uber to lay off 3,700 workers while CEO waives salary
NEW YORK — Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers, and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown.
The San Francisco company said Wednesday that layoffs and related costs such as severance will reach about $20 million.
Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine.
Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.
The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.
20-year Treasury bond part of $2.99 trillion borrowing plan
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department is detailing how it plans to borrow a record-breaking $2.99 trillion this quarter, which will include issuing for the first time since 1986 a 20-year bond.
The Treasury faces an unprecedented need for credit because of the trillions of dollars the government is spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs.
And the nation is likely headed for a deep recession.
Treasury officials said Wednesday that the 20-year bond will be auctioned on May 20 with the goal of raising $20 billion. That will be followed by $17 billion auctions in June and July.
Senior officials think the Treasury market will be able to handle the big increase in the government’s borrowing needs.
Brian Smith, deputy assistant Treasury secretary for federal finance, told reporters that the Treasury in April has already raised $1.46 trillion of the $2.99 trillion in increased borrowing expected for this quarter without any disruption to the functioning of the Treasury market.
“The Treasury market remains the deepest and most liquid market in the world,” Smith said. “I remain very confident in the depth and liquidity of the Treasury market.”
The Treasury announced Monday that it planned to borrow $2.99 trillion in the April-June quarter, more than five times the previous quarterly borrowing record of $569 billion set at the height of the financial crisis a decade ago.
In addition to the 20-year bond auctioned on May 20, Treasury said it would hold a series of auctions next week, starting on Monday, to raise $96 billion by selling three-year and 10-year notes and a 30-year bond.
The $2.99 trillion in borrowing for just this quarter exceeds the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market all of last year.