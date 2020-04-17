Phillips 66 pledges $20,000 to food bank for COVID-19 relief
Phillips 66 on Thursday announced that it is donating $20,000 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
“As the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life, Phillips 66 is looking for ways to aid in relief efforts for those in need,” Terry Red Leaf, Phillips 66 area supervisor, said in a statement. “We’re focused on the health and safety of our employees, families and our local communities. Through this donation to the Food Bank, we hope to support the community’s needs for food resources and supplies. This is our community and even in the hardest of times we are all in this together.”
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is the largest private hunger-relief organization in eastern Oklahoma. The Phillips 66 donation will provide no-cost meals to schools in the region and to community members unable to access food due to quarantine, lengthy illness or work reductions.
Area home sales fall 9.2% in March; average sale price up
Area home sales dipped 9.2% in March over the previous year, according to data released recently by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
A total of 1,352 homes were sold last month compared to 1,489 in March 2019.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which is defined as a standard government-based area and includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
The average sale price in March climbed 12.24%, going from $171,171 a year ago to $192,123 last month. Monthly inventory fell 31.25%.
U.S. home construction collapsed 22.3% in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that groundbreakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February. Construction of single-family houses fell 17.5%, while apartment and condo starts were off 32.1% from a month ago.
Construction activity will likely continue to slow. There was also a 6.8% drop in permits to begin construction in March.