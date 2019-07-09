Kohl’s to accept Amazon package returns for free
Kohl’s announced Tuesday that it will begin accepting returns on Amazon purchased items for free.
The retailer and Amazon first worked together in 2017 to pilot the returns program, which is currently operating in 100 stores in the Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee markets, according to a news release.
Kohl’s and Amazon will roll out the program to all of Kohl’s more than 1,150 locations across 48 states. Kohl’s will accept eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, and return them for customers for free, providing additional service and convenience to Amazon customers, the company said.
The moves comes after Kohl’s announced that it will expand its product relationship with Amazon by carrying Amazon products in more than 200 stores.
EU fines Hello Kitty owner $7 million in antitrust ruling
BRUSSELS — European Union authorities on Tuesday fined the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty for restricting cross-border online sales of toys, mugs, bags and other products featuring the cartoon cat girl.
The EU’s antitrust commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said that Sanrio Co. was fined 6.2 million euros ($7 million) because the company violated the bloc’s competition rules with licensing agreements that banned traders from selling merchandise in different countries in the bloc.
The commission found Sanrio’s illegal practices were in force for 11 years until December.
Restricting cross-border sales “leads to less choice and potentially higher prices for consumers and is against EU antitrust rules,” Vestager said.
EU authorities launched their investigation in 2017, alongside probes into Nike and Universal Studios, as they ratcheted up scrutiny of e-commerce as part of efforts to foster a “digital single market.”
Sanrio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Job openings across U.S. dropped less than 1% in May
WASHINGTON — Job openings posted by U.S. employers slipped 0.7% in May, while hires that month tumbled 4.4% in a sign that the job market may be cooling slightly.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that employers posted 7.3 million jobs in May. They hired 5.7 million, down from the record 6 million achieved in April.
The report — known as job openings and labor turnover survey — suggests that employers remain optimistic about economic growth, just that their pace of expected hiring has slowed somewhat after more than a decade of economic expansion has pushed down the jobless rate. The number of job openings declined from a record 7.6 million.
Fewer workers left their jobs in May, as the number of separations declined 192,000 to 5.5 million. There was a meaningful decline in the number of people in Southern states who quit their jobs. An increase in quits is usually an indication that the economy is improving, since people depart their jobs with the confidence that they can find another one with higher pay.