Amazon’s spending on quick delivery is squeezing its profits
NEW YORK — Amazon’s ramped up spending on speedier delivery for its Prime customers helped to accelerate its sales in the second quarter.
But it also crimped its profits.
The Seattle-based company reported Thursday that its sales soared a better-than-expected 20% in the quarter.
But it posted a profit for the three-month period ended June 30 of $2.62 billion, or $5.22 per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $5.56 per share, according to FactSet. A year ago it earned $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share.
Amazon’s guidance for operating income for the current quarter was also well below what Wall Street expected. Its stock slipped about 1.7% to $1,941 in extended trading following the earnings report.
Executives told analysts that the company spent more than the $800 million it had planned to spend in the second quarter to move to one-day delivery from two-day delivery for its Prime members, who pay $119 a year. The service is now available on more than 10 million items.
“Customers are responding to Prime’s move to one-day delivery — we’ve received a lot of positive feedback and seen accelerating sales growth,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO in a statement.
E-cigarette lab exec says product was never intended for teens
WASHINGTON — A top executive for Juul Labs said that his company never intended its electronic cigarettes to be adopted by underage teenagers, as House lawmakers on Thursday accused the company of fueling the vaping craze among high schoolers.
Co-founder James Monsees testified that Juul developed its blockbuster vaping device and flavor pods for adult smokers who want to stop. He acknowledged statistics showing "a significant number of underage Americans are using e-cigarettes, including Juul products."
"Juul Labs isn't big tobacco," Monsees told members of a House subcommittee, adding that "combating underage use" is the company's highest priority.
Thursday's hearing marks the first time Juul has been called before Congress, despite growing scrutiny from parents, politicians and public health advocates. Federal law bans the sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18.
Drawing from some 180,000 documents collected from the company, House Democrats peppered Monsees with questions about the early ads and marketing that they contend led to the current wave of underage vaping by U.S. teens.
"We must trace the origins that led to this epidemic," said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, who chairs the economic subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Missing Trump's 3% goal, US economy grew more slowly in 2018
WASHINGTON — The government says the U.S. economy grew more slowly in 2018 than it previously estimated, downgrading its estimate from 3% to 2.5%. President Donald Trump had frequently boasted of the 3% growth figure as evidence that his policies invigorated the economy.
The Commerce Department lowered its estimate of growth from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018 mainly because businesses spent less on buildings, equipment and software than it had earlier thought.
The department made the change based on more comprehensive data as part of its annual revisions to gross domestic product, or GDP, the broadest measure of the nation’s output of goods and services. The revisions cover the five years from 2014 through 2018.
The Commerce Department also reported Friday that the economy expanded at a modest 2.1% annual rate in the April-June quarter, down from 3.1% in the first three months of the year. Consumers spent at a healthy pace, while businesses cut back on their investment spending for the first time in three years.
Overall, the changes don’t significantly alter the broader trajectory of the economy. Growth picked up in 2017 and 2018 after a sluggish 2016, spurred by stronger overseas growth, increased government spending and the Trump administration’s tax cuts.
