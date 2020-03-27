Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after rally
Wall Street closed lower Friday but still notched big gains for the week as investors held out hope that a $2 trillion rescue package will cushion businesses and households from the economic devastation being caused by the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 closed 3.4% lower, but still climbed 10.3% for the week, its biggest gain since March 2009. That follows two weeks of relentless selling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 12.8% weekly gain was its biggest since 1938.
Stocks had soared over the previous three days as the relief bill moved closer to becoming law. It passed the House Friday afternoon and President Donald Trump signed it later in the day. The bill includes direct payments to households, aid to hard-hit industries like airlines and support for small businesses. Despite the help, analysts expect markets to remain turbulent until the outbreak begins to wane.
“The key at this point is getting a handle on the spread of the virus so that then we can start to think about what (economic) growth looks like for the remainder of the year,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
The price of crude oil slid 4.8% to close at $21.51 a barrel. Goldman Sachs has forecast that it will fall well below $20 a barrel in the next two months because storage will be filled to the brim and wells will have to be shut in.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.68% from 0.81% late Thursday. Lower yields reflect dimmer expectations for economic growth and greater demand for low-risk assets.
State issues warning about unemployment scams
State officials warned the public Friday of scams associated with filing for unemployment compensation.
“Individuals laid off due to COVID-19 closures are being asked for both payment and processing information when filing a claim on fraudulent unemployment compensation sites,” said Robin Roberson, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, in a written statement.
Rather, state officials said individuals are not required, nor should they accept assistance from an unknown source to file a claim for unemployment benefits.
“We understand there are many fraudulent sites out there seeking to take advantage of people out of work through no fault of their own,” Roberson said. “We received a record number of first-time claims last week and they’re being processed at no charge to the claimant.”
The OESC urged claimants to report the site or telemarketer phone number to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of Attorney General if they are asked to file an unemployment claim for a fee or asked for credit card or bank account information.