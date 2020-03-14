AAON authorizes $20 million for stock buyback program
Tulsa-based HVAC maker AAON announced Friday that its board has authorized the company to make up to $20 million in purchases of its common stock at prevailing market prices from time to time through open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions.
The actual timing and number of value of shares repurchased by the company under the stock buyback program will depend on several factors, including price and general market and business conditions, as well as alternative investment opportunities.
The payment for shares repurchased under the stock buyback program will be funded through the company’s cash on hand and all shares repurchased will be restored to the status of authorized but in unissued stock.
“We are pleased our strong capital position enables us to announce this stock buyback program and continue to return value to our stockholders, all while maintaining our significant 2020 capital expenditure program,” AAON CEO Norman H. Asbjornson said in a statement.
Sale price for area homes rose more than 16.5% since last year
The average sale price for area homes jumped 16.58% in February over the previous year, according to data released recently by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
The average price went from $164,712 in 2019 to $192,028 last month.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which is defined as a standard government-based area and includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
How to clean the bundle of germs that is your phone
NEW YORK — You’re washing your hands countless times a day to try to ward off the coronavirus.
You can use Clorox wipes or wipes with 70% alcohol, which you can get at the drugstore, to wipe down your phone. Apple, which has cautioned against using household cleaners on its phones, says to do that “gently.” AT&T has further recommended wringing out disinfectant wipes before using them on a phone.
You can also use soft cloths to clean the phone, like a microfiber cleaning cloth or the cloths used to clean your glasses. Google says you can dip the cloth in soap and water, as long as you’re careful not to get moisture in the phone. AT&T says paper towels work, too. You can spray them with disinfectant. Again, don’t spray the phone itself.
The phone-cleaning step is one of many measures public-health authorities are recommending to try to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected 137,000 people worldwide.
Delta slashes flights by 40% as virus concerns cripple travel
Delta Air Lines will cut passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to deal with a nosedive in travel demand, and it is talking to the White House and Congress about assistance to get through a downturn caused by the new coronavirus.
The 40% cut in capacity is the largest in Delta’s history, surpassing reductions that were made after the September 2001 terror attacks.
Delta also said Friday it will stop all flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days — possibly longer — ground up to 300 airplanes and delay deliveries of new planes to save cash.
Delta is the world’s largest airline by revenue, and it has consistently been the most profitable U.S. carrier over the past decade, making its actions even more startling.