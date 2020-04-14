Stocks rise as traders see signs of opening the economy
Stocks moved mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed earnings reports from big companies and welcomed signs that government officials are considering how to gradually reopen the economy.
The S&P 500 was up 3% as of Tuesday, recovering all of its losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index surged 12% last week, though it remains about 16% below its all-time high set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 543 points higher, or 2.3%, to 23,930. The Nasdaq climbed 4%.
Technology stocks powered much of the rally. Microsoft climbed 4.9% and Apple rose 5.3%.
Across Wall Street, analysts are forecasting a drop of roughly 10% in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies for the first quarter and 21% for the second quarter.
Johnson slashes outlook, races to develop coronavirus vaccine
Johnson & Johnson, anticipating significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, slashed its 2020 sales forecast by billions of dollars and cut its profit expectations by about 15%.
The world’s biggest health products maker on Tuesday said it now expects 2020 revenue of $77.5 billion to $80.5 billion, down from its January forecast of $85.4 billion to $86.2 billion. It also forecast adjusted earnings per share of $7.50 to $7.90, down from the January forecast of $9 to $9.15 per share.
J&J faces both the prospect of lower sales as much of the world stays home to avoid infection, and higher costs as the company races to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus.
The company is aiming to have its single-dose vaccine candidate available for broad use early in 2021, and also is testing two backup vaccine candidates. J&J has a good track record on vaccines, developing ones for HIV, Ebola and the Zika virus over the last decade.
“The vaccine is our biggest focus,” Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk said in an interview.
IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression
The IMF said Tuesday that it expects the global economy to shrink 3% this year — far worse than its 0.1% dip in the Great Recession year of 2009 — before rebounding in 2021 with 5.8% growth. It acknowledges, though, that prospects for a rebound next year are clouded by uncertainty.
In its latest outlook, the IMF expects economic contractions this year of 5.9% in the United States, 7.5% in the 19 European countries that share the euro currency, 5.2% in Japan and 6.5% in the United Kingdom. China, where the pandemic originated, is expected to eke out 1.2% growth this year.
Worldwide trade will plummet 11% this year, the IMF predicts, and then grow 8.4% in 2021.