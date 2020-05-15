Oklahoma Restaurant Promise pledges staff, customers safety
As some restaurants are now providing a full service experience for customers as the state slowly begins its reopening process, the Oklahoma Restaurant Announced it is launching an object to keep everyone safe.
The Oklahoma Restaurant Promise pledges safety of staff and customers that ties directly to current COVID-19 guidelines enacted by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 1.
The Oklahoma Promise includes the following six promises restaurants will make, to the extent reasonably practicable, to customers:
• The availability of hand sanitizer.
• Cleaning all tables and chairs after every use.
• Proper cleaning or disposing of menus, condiments, utensils and place setting after every use.
• Complying with social distancing guidelines.
• Continuing to train staff members on proper food safety practices.
• Posting the Oklahoma Restaurant Promise sign at the front entrance of the restaurant for customers to view.
Carnival cruise line to lay off hundreds across U.S.
MIAMI, Fla. — Carnival Corp., the world’s largest cruise company, announced on Thursday it will be laying off hundreds of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s CEO Arnold Donald said the combination of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts were “necessary” as the pause on cruise travel enters its third month.
The majority of affected employees in the U.S. will be in Florida, California and Washington state, Carnival Corp. said in an email. The company is eliminating 820 positions and furloughing 537 employees for up to six months in Florida out of a workforce of about 3,000 employees.
Carnival Corp. did not reveal the number of job eliminations in the other states or countries around the world.
Privacy groups: TikTok app violating children’s privacy
Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children’s privacy law and putting kids at risk.
A coalition of 20 groups, including Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy, filed a complaint Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission saying that TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents’ consent.
At the same time, it’s drawn scrutiny from U.S. officials concerned about national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership and its popularity with kids.
TikTok paid a $5.7 million fine to the FTC in 2019 over collecting personal information from kids under 13, a violation of the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. It revamped its app with a restricted mode for younger users.