Raising Cane’s to open sixth Tulsa restaurant
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its sixth restaurant in Tulsa.
Scheduled to open April 7 at 1019 W. 71st St., the new eatery plans on hiring 100 workers. It will be the 23rd Raising Cane’s in Oklahoma and the 516th companywide.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the Louisiana-based company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for overall customer satisfaction based on factors such as food quality, customer service and cleanliness.
Fed survey finds coronavirus affecting parts of economy
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found that the coronavirus outbreak has begun to affect tourism and disrupt manufacturing chains in parts of the United States.
The survey compiled by the Fed’s 12 regional banks and released Wednesday found that growth through late February continued at a moderate rate. But it noted that concerns are rising about how the virus that began in China might affect the U.S. economy.
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the report said.
The Fed’s San Francisco regional bank reported that the COVID-19 outbreak has led to decreased demand for aircraft from China and other Southeast Asian nations. Some American solar equipment manufacturers have also experienced delayed shipments due to supply-chain disruptions.
Some analysts believe the Fed will cut rates even further at its March 17-18 meeting, especially if the effects of the coronavirus have grown more serious by that time.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference Tuesday that the Fed is “hearing concerns from people, for example in the travel business, the hotel business and things like that.”
FDA bans shock device used on mentally disabled patients
WASHINGTON — Federal officials on Wednesday banned electrical shock devices used to discourage aggressive, self-harming behavior in patients with mental disabilities.
The announcement from the Food and Drug Administration follows years of pressure from patient groups and mental health experts who have called the treatment outdated, ineffective and unethical. The agency first announced its intent to ban the devices in 2016.
For years, the shock devices have been used by only one place in the U.S., the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center of Canton, Massachusetts, a residential school for people with autism and other psychiatric, developmental or mental disabilities.
Regulators said patients should instead receive treatments that focus on eliminating factors that trigger the behaviors or teaching patients coping skills to deal with them.