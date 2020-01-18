7-Eleven Inc. to acquire chain of locally owned stores in state
Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. announced Friday it is acquiring a chain of more than 100, locally owned 7‑Eleven Stores in central Oklahoma that operated independently for 67 years.
The company stated all of the stores it is purchasing are in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area and that the deal will bring its total number of 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. and Canada to more than 9,700.
“Oklahoma has a growing economy, and this acquisition provides a great opportunity for us to expand regionally,” said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven Inc.’s CEO, as part of the announcement.
The announcement also said 7-Eleven Inc. expects to close on the transaction within 60 to 90 days. It did not reveal how much it is paying to acquire the local chain.
U.S. housing construction jumps 16.9% in DecemberWASHINGTON — Construction of new homes surged in December to the highest level in 13 years, capping a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market helped lift the prospects of the housing industry.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that builders started construction on 1.61 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in December, up 16.9% from the November pace of home building.
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand as the unemployment rate approached a half-century low. For the year, builders started work on a total of 1.29 million homes, the best showing since 2007.
The December building rate was the strongest number since December 2006 during the last housing boom.
Labor Department reports job openings decline in NovemberWASHINGTON — The number of available jobs fell sharply in November, dropping to 6.8 million, a decline of 7.6% from the October level.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the job openings number for November was down by 561,000 from the October level of 7.36 million.
Some economists took the big decline as a sign that the labor market may be slowing after strong job growth over the past few years has pushed the unemployment rate down to the lowest level in a half-century.
“The labor market may be starting to lose its shine as companies have scaled back their hiring in the face of continued economic uncertainty in this longest economic expansion in history,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG in New York.
The report on job openings was for November. The government’s more current unemployment report for December, released last week, showed that employers created 145,000 jobs last month. That was a decline from a robust increase of 256,000 jobs in November.