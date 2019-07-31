Holiday Inn owner to ditch mini shampoos to reduce plastics
LONDON — The fight to save the seas from plastic waste may mean the end for mini bottles of shampoo and other toiletries that hotel guests love to stuff into their luggage.
The owner of Holiday Inn and InterContinental Hotels said Tuesday that its nearly 843,000 guest rooms are switching to bulk-size bathroom amenities as part of an effort to cut waste. The transition is due to be completed in 2021.
“Switching to larger-size amenities across more than 5,600 hotels around the world is a big step in the right direction and will allow us to significantly reduce our waste footprint and environmental impact as we make the change,” said InterContinental Hotels Group CEO Keith Barr.
IHG, which uses an average of 200 million bathroom miniatures every year, said customers expect them to act responsibly.
And there is little doubt that public awareness of the problem of plastic waste has been swelling.
Global plastic production increased to 418 million tons in 2015.
ONE Gas reports $4M second-quarter earnings increase
ONE Gas reported a slight bump in second-quarter earnings this week.
The Tulsa-based natural gas utility company posted a net income of $24.5 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, compared to $20.4 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.
“In the second quarter, we continued to see the positive impact of new rates on our net margin as a result of capital expenditures on system integrity and expansion, somewhat offset by overall warmer weather,” said ONE Gas CEO Pierce H. Norton II.
“In addition, operating costs were slightly lower than the same period last year, as we maintain our focus on managing expenses while safely and reliably serving our customers.”
Year-to-date net income of $118.1 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, reported in 2019 is also up from $111.3 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, through the same time period in 2018.
The company announced earlier this month that a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, or $2 per share on an annualized basis, will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 12.
U.S. consumer con f id ence rebounds sharply in July
WASHINGTON — American consumer confidence rebounded this month to the highest level since November after dropping in June.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 135.7 in July from 124.3 in June. The bounce back from last month’s drop was much stronger than economists expected.
The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both rose substantially in July.
Consumers shrugged off trade tensions with China and a slowing U.S. economy.
Economists keep close watch on consumers’ spirits because their spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity. The government reported last week that consumer spending rose at a 4.3% annual rate from April through June, the fastest pace since the end of 2017.
The overall economy grew at a 2.1% pace in the second quarter, down from 3.1% from January-March. But Americans are enjoying unusual job security: The unemployment rate has come in below 4% for 13 of the past 15 months.
Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, says the sustained confidence should continue to support robust spending in the near-term.