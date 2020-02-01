Layoffs reported Friday at Sonic’s OKC corporate offices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sonic Drive-In is slashing a significant number of its corporate jobs in Oklahoma City, laying off some, while asking others to relocate to the Atlanta offices of its parent company, Inspire Brands.
The Oklahoma-founded restaurant chain employed nearly 400 at its corporate office before being sold in 2018, according to Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodworth. After the cuts announced this week, the company will still have more than 200 employed at the Bricktown offices, but Woodworth declined to answer questions regarding how many employees would be affected by the layoffs and transfers.
Sonic sold as part of a $2.3 billion deal, and at the time the companies said headquarters for the drive-in would remain in Bricktown.
Atari plans to open video game-themed resorts in 8 U.S. cities
LAS VEGAS — Atari, the arcade game company that ushered in the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the United States, including ones in Las Vegas and Phoenix.
The company said this week it will break ground on its first hotel later this year in Phoenix as it seeks to create a unique lodging experience combining the brand with a video game-themed destination.
The company said Atari Hotels will turn “the origins of gaming and the future of the booming industry into a fun and unique travel destination.”
In addition to Las Vegas and Phoenix, new hotels are planned in Denver, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, California, the company said. Timeline for hotels other than Phoenix were not released.
U.S. workers’ compensation growth slowed a bit in 2019
Americans’ pay and benefits rose at a solid pace last year, but at a slower rate than in 2018, the Labor Department said Friday.
Total salaries and benefits such as health insurance rose 2.7% in 2019, according to the government’s employment cost index, down from 2.9% in the previous year. In the final three months of last year, workers’ compensation grew 0.7%, matching the third-quarter’s increase.
The ECI’s figures echo data from the monthly jobs report, which showed that annual growth in hourly wages declined from 3.4% in early 2019 to just 2.9% in December.
Some economists speculate that the slowdown in hourly wage growth in the jobs report reflects an increase in the number of lower-paid workers.
But the ECI controls for such shifts, yet still shows that wage growth stalled last year.
Wages and salaries, excluding government workers, rose a healthier 3% in 2019, though that is down from 3.1% the previous year. Last year’s pay gains were led mostly by lower-wage industries. Wages and salaries in the transportation and warehouse industry jumped 4.7%, the biggest annual gain in 17 years. That likely reflects a big increase in demand from e-commerce firms. Hotel and restaurant workers saw a 4.3% pay gain.
Wages and salaries for management and professional workers, by contrast, increased just 2.3%.