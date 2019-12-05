SemGroup shareholders OK purchase of company
Tulsa-based SemGroup announced Wednesday that its shareholders voted to approve the acquisition of the midstream company by Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP in a unit and cash transaction.
At completion of the merger, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an ET common unit for each SemGroup share, or about 40% cash and 60% equity.
The merger was announced on Sept. 16, and the final voting results will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction is expected to close Thursday.
Deadly defect found in another version of Takata airbags
DETROIT — A new and distinct problem has been discovered in air bags made by the now bankrupt company Takata.
The recently discovered malfunction is different than the defect that led to at least 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide, though the result, like the earlier issue, leads to air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel.
The company is adding about 1.4 million front driver inflators to recalls in the U.S., according to government documents posted Wednesday.
A driver in Australia was killed by an airbag malfunction, according to government documents.
Included in the recall Wednesday are more than 116,000 BMW 3-Series cars from the 1999 to 2001 model years. About 8,000 definitely have faulty inflators and should be parked, BMW said. The rest can still be driven.
In addition, certain Audi, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles made from 1995 to 2000 also are being recalled, but details on which models was not available Wednesday.
Survey: Businesses added just 67,000 jobs in November
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added just 67,000 jobs in November, a private survey found, barely half the gain of the previous month.
Payroll processor ADP said that manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut 18,000 jobs combined. Companies with fewer than 20 employees also slashed their payrolls.
November’s job gain is the fewest in six months and suggests that hiring could be weakening, economists said. Yet job gains frequently fluctuate from month-to-month, so last month’s meager increase could also be a one-time blip.
It typically takes roughly 100,000 or so new jobs a month to absorb population growth and keep the unemployment rate from rising.
Health program offers free HIV prevention drug to uninsured
WASHINGTON — The government launched a new program to provide an HIV prevention drug for free to people who need the protection but have no insurance to pay for it.
Taking certain anti-HIV drugs every day dramatically reduces the chances that someone who is still healthy becomes infected through sex or injection drug use. But only about 18% of the 1.2 million Americans who might benefit got a prescription last year, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. And for those without insurance, the drugs can cost up to $2,000 a month.
Expanding access to what’s called PrEP — for pre-exposure prophylaxis — is one key to the Trump administration’s ambitious goal of ending the nation’s HIV epidemic by 2030.
People can apply through a new website, GetYourPrEP.com