Justices likely to preserve SEC power to recoup fraud money
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed prepared Tuesday to preserve an important tool that federal securities regulators used last year to recoup $3.2 billion in ill-gotten gains in fraud cases.
At most, the justices might impose some limits on how the Securities and Exchange Commission seeks repayment, or disgorgement, of profits from people who have been found to violate securities law.
But no one on the court appeared ready to say that the SEC lacks the power to ask a federal court to order repayment of money obtained through fraud. That was the argument made by a lawyer for a husband and wife who were ordered to cough up $27 million after a federal court found they engaged in a fraudulent scheme to lure Chinese investors to back a cancer center in Southern California.
“Isn’t it an equitable principle that no one should be allowed to profit from his own wrong?” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg asked Gregory Rapawy, the lawyer for Charles Liu and Xin “Lisa” Wang.
Drug maker Sandoz Inc. to pay $195M fine in price fixing case
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Monday that pharmaceutical company Sandoz Inc. will pay a $195 million penalty to resolve criminal charges of conspiring to fix prices and rig bids to stifle competition for generic drugs.
As part of the agreement, the generic pharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, will admit guilt and pay the penalty, which the Justice Department says is the largest fine the department had levied in a domestic antitrust case.
Officials said the company conspired between 2013 and 2015 with other drug manufacturers and their executives to raise prices for critical medications, hurting vulnerable consumers such as the elderly. The price-fixing affected more than $500 million in Sandoz’s generic drug sales, the Justice Department said. It involved drugs used to treat a range of chronic problems and pain conditions including arthritis, hypertension, seizures, various skin conditions and blood clots, according to officials.
Under the agreement, criminal prosecution will be deferred for three years.
Exxon outlines its steps to reduce methane emissions
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil on Tuesday outlined how it is reducing the methane its operations release into the atmosphere, detailing its efforts as governments around the globe write new rules to regulate the harmful greenhouse gas.
The oil and gas giant is seeking to influence the way those rules are written, hoping companies and regulators adopt the procedures Exxon says helped reduce methane emissions by 20% in some of its U.S. drilling operations over the past two years.
“Our industry has developed high-tech advances to curb emissions, and we also hope this framework will be helpful for governments as they develop new regulations,” said Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of Exxon, in a statement accompanying a document outlining Exxon’s procedures for reducing methane emissions.
“The steps Exxon Mobil has taken and the commitments the company announced are nowhere near sufficient to get us there,” said Kathy Mulvey, accountability campaign director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “We need to see much more ambitious and urgent actions taken by companies like Exxon Mobil.”
Australian Associated Press to shut down after 85 years
CANBERRA, Australia — The national news agency Australian Associated Press said Tuesday it will close in late June, its 85 years in business vanquished by a decline in subscribers and free distribution of news content on digital platforms.
“The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed,” AAP Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies said in a tweet.
Sydney-based AAP was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch. It is owned by Australian news organizations News Corp. Australia, Nine Entertainment Co., Seven West Media and Australian Community Media.
Media organizations face mounting financial pressure, with digital giants Google and Facebook taking a growing chunk of advertising revenue. The company said it had reached the point where it was “no longer viable to continue.”
AAP’s more than 170 journalists will cease operations by June 26. Its Pagemasters editorial production service will close at the end of August, the company said.