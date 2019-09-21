Fresh U.S.-China trade worries erase early gains for stocks
Stocks veered lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday after reports that a Chinese delegation has cut short a visit to the U.S. fueled speculation that upcoming talks aimed at resolving the costly trade war between Washington and Beijing are in trouble.
The selling, which erased modest early gains for the market, had the S&P 500 index on track to end a streak of three straight weekly gains.
The market slide came as investors reacted to published reports indicating Chinese officials canceled a planned trip to farms in Montana and Nebraska and would be returning to China. Representatives from the U.S. and China were engaging in preliminary discussions over the next two weeks to lay the groundwork for more formal negotiations next month.
President Donald Trump told reporters earlier Friday that he wants a complete deal with China and won’t accept one that only addresses some of the differences between the two nations.
Facebook says it has suspended ‘tens of thousands’ of apps
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook said Friday that it has suspended “tens of thousands” of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Starting in March 2018, Facebook began looking into the apps that have access to its users’ data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections.
It led to a massive backlash against Facebook that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg being called to testify before Congress.
Facebook said its investigation is ongoing and it has looked at millions of apps so far.
The company said it has banned a few apps completely and has filed lawsuits against some, including in May against a South Korean data analytics company called Rankwave.
House votes to end forced arbitration in business disputes
WASHINGTON — The House approved a bill Friday to end forced arbitration clauses that prevent workers and consumers from filing lawsuits in disputes with companies over employment practices, billing or civil rights.
Supporters, mostly Democrats, said the bill would restore access to justice for millions of Americans who are now locked out of the court system and forced to settle disputes against companies in a private arbitration system that often favors the company over the individual.
Opponents, mostly Republicans, said the measure would make it harder for individual workers or consumers by forcing them into lengthy, expensive court fights that may end up shutting them out of the justice system entirely.
The House approved the bill, 225-186, on Friday. It now goes to the Senate.