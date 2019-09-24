Housing starts in August stable; year-to-date numbers up 8.2%
Area home construction for August was virtually unchanged over the same month a year ago.
A total of 285 houses were started in August, four fewer than the same period in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
Broken Arrow topped starts for the month with 72, followed by Tulsa (65) and unincorporated Wagoner County (43).
For the year, home construction is up 8.2% over last year’s pace. Through eight months, 2,021 houses have been started in the area compared to 1,856 a year ago.
Samsung’s folding phone hits U.S. market after faulty start
NEW YORK — Samsung’s folding phone is finally hitting the U.S.
Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores.
The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold’s launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device’s innovative folding screen. Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen; other devices flickered and turned black.
The nearly $2,000 phone launched on Sept. 6 in South Korea and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. The U.S. phone does not support 5G.
Google will start transcribing audio recordings again
SAN FRANCISCO — Google is restarting a practice in which human contractors listen to and transcribe some voice commands people give to the company’s artificial intelligence system, Assistant. But this time Google is taking steps to make sure people know what they are agreeing to.
The company suspended its transcription practices after more than 1,000 recordings were leaked to the media in Belgium this summer. Critics have said users didn’t fully understand what they were agreeing to because Google’s language was unclear.
Amazon, Apple and Facebook have used similar practices. The companies say it helps make their AI systems more accurate.
Now Google will require users to agree again to voice transcription and make it clear that human transcribers might listen to recordings. The company will delete most recordings after a few months.
Global postal union meets amid Trump threat to pull U.S. out
GENEVA — The effects of President Donald Trump’s standoff with China could soon be coming to a post office near you — and higher shipping rates for some types of mail are the likely outcome.
The Trump administration is threatening to pull the United States out of the 145-year-old Universal Postal Union, complaining that some postal carriers, such as China’s, aren’t paying enough to have foreign shipments delivered to U.S. recipients.
A showdown looms at a special UPU congress that is being held Tuesday to Thursday in Geneva.
The complaint centers on the reimbursement the U.S. Postal Service receives for providing final deliveries of bulky letters and small parcels sent from abroad — usually ones not weighing more than 2 kilograms (about 4½ pounds). Such mail can include high-value items such as mobile phones, memory sticks and pharmaceuticals.
For consumers, the issue has largely been overlooked.
“Whatever happens, prices to ship via the postal network ... It’s going to cost more,” said Kate Muth, executive director of the International Mailers Advisory Group, which counts companies like eBay, DHL, Amazon, USPS or their affiliates as members. “The rates are going to go up.”