Black Wall Street has been once again thrust into the social consciousness of the public in recent weeks.
The area garnered increased attention in late May during the 99th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
There were voluminous newspaper spreads and national television segments dedicated to chronicling all that encompassed the occasion.
Then last week, President Donald Trump announced that he would be holding a campaign rally in downtown Tulsa at the BOK Center, less than 2 miles from Black Wall Street.
The campaign had scheduled the largest mass public gathering of any kind in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic was declared a national emergency in March and significantly altered life for millions. The event generated broad attention, and thousands began arriving in Tulsa even before Saturday.
Black Wall Street was a storyline almost immediately. When Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the possibility of a Trump visit to Greenwood, some of the district’s leaders and residents were candid in their opposition. They didn’t want the president near the historical neighborhood at a time when racial tensions are at their peak amid nationwide demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality. The reasoning, residents said, was that Trump represented the antithesis of the ideals black Americans value.
Business owners operating along the famed district impacted by the whirlwind of developments attempted to put everything — the pandemic, protests and the president’s visit happening in a short window — all in perspective.
“I don’t know what to say other than it’s been a lot and a very trying time,” said Amber Oputa, owner of AOG Real Estate at 121 N. Greenwood Ave. “A lot of people are on edge.”
The trepidation for Oputa, who opened her business a year ago, comes from a pandemic that forced her to work from home when Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a citywide stay-at-home order to protect citizens when much was still unknown about the deadly virus.
It was out of obligation to keep employees and clients safe. However, the decision came with a newfound financial reality.
Black small-business owners across the country like Oputa were having trouble accessing the government’s emergency Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The Center for Responsible Lending, a nonprofit, estimated that roughly 95% of black-owned businesses would not acquire recovery funding despite millions that were set aside specifically for minority entrepreneurs.
That meant many like Oputa had to dig into savings to stay afloat until things opened again.
“We had to have tough conversations to try to get through everything,” she said. “It was the idea of not knowing that was tough.”
For Cheyenne McKinney, who owns a boxing gym that’s currently under renovation in the Greenwood District, one of her biggest bouts has been balancing being a business owner with supporting social justice efforts.
McKinney, who was a professional boxer for 12 years before going into training others in the fight game, was among many Tulsans who participated in a rally.
“It has affected me and my business,” said McKinney about the wave of activism sweeping the country.
She said before a May 31 rally, there was prayer over businesses and all the people who would be participating in the event.
McKinney said she and other Black Wall Street business owners are a tight-knit community who have gone to great lengths to look out for each other during this heightened political and social period.
“This (time) is exposing everyone’s true morals and how they were raised,” she said.
Gina Woods opened The Loc Shop on Black Wall Street a week before Trump was scheduled to show up in Tulsa.
It was a dream for the former bail bondswoman to start her own business as a way to uplift others who wanted to work as hairstylists.
But all the attention Woods received after the shop’s grand opening last Saturday was briefly overshadowed by the specter of Trump possibly entering the hallowed grounds of Black Wall Street.
Woods, though, said the president would not impact her business, whether he visited or not. Hair salons tend to be busy places on the weekend, and no campaign rally would change that.
“I don’t want him (Trump) or the coronavirus to take up too much of my energy,” she said in an interview last week. “I try to keep it positive. I think that if we were to come together as a community and a country, no one can stop us.”
