The Chicago-based parent company of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma has eliminated about 400 middle-management positions in five states, including Oklahoma.

The layoffs by Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) also affected locations in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico and Texas, according to an email from Lauren Cusick, a spokeswoman from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma's headquarters in Tulsa.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

HCSC made the move to reduce organizational redundancy and improve decision making, it said.

"To best serve our customers now and into the future of the rapidly changing health care landscape, we've re-balanced our resources to meet the diverse needs of our customers, provider partners and other stakeholders," the email read.

The company declined to say how many people in each state lost their jobs — it employs about 1,100 in Oklahoma — although it added the reductions amounted to less than 1.7 percent of HCSC's entire workforce, which numbers more than 24,000.

In 2020, HCSC plans to add about 1,000 new jobs in customer and provider service, technology and digital capabilities.

No further layoffs are planned.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

Tags