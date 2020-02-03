The Chicago-based parent company of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma has eliminated about 400 middle-management positions in five states, including Oklahoma.
The layoffs by Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) also affected locations in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico and Texas, according to an email from Lauren Cusick, a spokeswoman from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma's headquarters in Tulsa.
HCSC made the move to reduce organizational redundancy and improve decision making, it said.
"To best serve our customers now and into the future of the rapidly changing health care landscape, we've re-balanced our resources to meet the diverse needs of our customers, provider partners and other stakeholders," the email read.
The company declined to say how many people in each state lost their jobs — it employs about 1,100 in Oklahoma — although it added the reductions amounted to less than 1.7 percent of HCSC's entire workforce, which numbers more than 24,000.
In 2020, HCSC plans to add about 1,000 new jobs in customer and provider service, technology and digital capabilities.
No further layoffs are planned.