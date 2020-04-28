Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) announced Tuesday that it will invest $1 million into statewide Tulsa and Heartline OKC, which operates the 2-1-1 statewide COVID-19 hotline, and the Tulsa Area United Way and United Way of Central Oklahoma.
A portion of the the funds was given to four organizations covering Oklahomans across the state in metro and rural areas, including direct support to doctors, nurses and health care professionals working on the frontlines of COVID-19 response.
"There is an unprecedented need to help provide services to support Oklahomans during this pandemic crisis, and we are proud to share our resources and invest these funds where they are needed most across our state," Dr. Joseph R. Cunningham, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. "The health care heroes saving lives and taking care of patients on the front lines are doing amazing work while being pushed to their limits. BCBSOK is looking at ways to support these hardworking medical professionals and our hospital and community partners."
BCBSOK, Oklahoma's largest member-owned health insurer, also enhanced its coverage policies to help members in response to COVID-19 during this public health emergency, including expanding access to telehealth coverage and waiving preauthorization and members' cost-sharing for testing to diagnose COVID-19.