Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, on Thursday announced it will temporarily lift cost-sharing for medically necessary medical and behavioral health services delivered via telemedicine in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
This applies to all members who are insured by BCBSOK and includes telemedicine services retroactive to March 15, 2020.
“First and foremost, we want to make sure our members get the care they need,” said Dr. Joseph Cunningham, plan president for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. “Waiving in-network copays for telemedicine will allow our members to consult a qualified health care provider while avoiding unnecessary visits to clinics, hospitals and emergency rooms.”
Benefits may be different for members covered under certain employer self-funded health plans depending on the decisions their employer makes about telemedicine.
Between now and April 30, BCBSOK will continue to consider whether to extend the timeframe of this temporary cost-sharing change.
There are two ways eligible, fully insured members can access these telemedicine benefits at no cost share:
• Contact a BCBSOK in-network provider who offers the service through two-way, live interactive telephone and/or digital video consultations.
• Via the Virtual Visits benefit. Provided by BCBSOK and powered by MDLIVE, the doctor is in 24/7/365. Members can consult a board-certified doctor licensed in Oklahoma for non-emergency situations by phone, mobile app or online video. Virtual Visits doctors can send e-prescriptions to a local pharmacy.
