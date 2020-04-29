BOK Financial last week reported first-quarter earnings of $62 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
The figures included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $93.8 million compared to a pre-tax provision for incurred credit losses of $19 million in the previous quarter.
BOKF had a net income of $110.6 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, during the same period a year ago.
"While this quarter showcased the momentum with which we entered 2020, I am most proud of the resiliency and flexibility of our employees as we navigate this difficult time," Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The extreme health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus have created a rapidly changing work environment for our 5,000 employees, and the continued health and safety for them and their families remains our top objective. We also embrace the responsibility we have to our many clients and the communities in which we serve to maintain our high standards of customer service and community engagement …"
Bradshaw added that while the second and third quarters will posed unprecedented economic hurdles, the company is focused on the long term.
"We expect our business revenue diversity along with proven credit underwriting in all lending segments to serve as our foundation for continued shareholder value going forward," he said.
