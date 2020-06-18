Officials with the management company that runs the BOK Center said Thursday that they fully apprised state and city leaders early on about plans by President Donald Trump to hold a political rally here prior to approving the rental agreement.
Those comments contrast with those made by Mayor G.T. Bynum who, in a Facebook post Tuesday, implied that he was left out of the loop when it came to planning for the event.
In the Facebook post, Bynum said it was not his idea to invite the Trump campaign to hold a rally this weekend.
“I didn’t even know the invitation had been extended until BOK Center management contacted the city regarding police support for the event,” Bynum wrote.
Doug Thornton, executive vice president for Arena, Stadia and Theaters at ASM Global, made his comment about immediately notifying others during a Thursday special meeting of the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority. The board leases the facility from the city and contracts with ASM Global to run it. The TPFA met virtually, with board members and other participants meeting via video conferencing software.
Mayoral spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said Bynum would not comment on Thornton’s comments, adding that the executive was referring at the time to the city’s police capacity to address anything outside the BOK Center, rather than the event itself.
The President Donald Trump re-election campaign paid $460,000 to rent the BOK Center for three days as part of its plan to hold a political rally Saturday, believed to be the first indoor event of its kind in the nation where a facility is expected to be at full capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, board members were told.
The Trump campaign first reached out June 9 to ASM Global staff about holding a rally at the BOK Center this Friday, Thornton said. The Trump campaign later moved the rally to Saturday after critics said it clashed with Juneteenth, which is celebrated this Friday.
“Knowing this would be a large-scale event we immediately contacted the city when the Trump campaign approached them about holding a rally at the BOK,” Thornton said.
“We would never book a show or an event of this magnitude that would have the impact on the public infrastructure outside the facility without advising the police chief, the mayor, those officials,” Thornton said.
“We were told at the time by city officials there were no concerns from a public safety standpoint,” Thornton said. ”We were advised to support the event to the greatest extent that the state and the president would allow.”
Thornton said he was told by the governor’s office that the capacity event at the arena fit within the state’s reopening plan guidance for large indoor entertainment events.
“So, based on that, we executed a contract” on Friday, Thornton said.
The majority of the meeting dealt with safety concerns about hosting the rally and whether or not the public body could have done anything to halt or postpone it.
TPFA Chairwoman Marcia MacLeod told the board that there seems to be a misperception among some members of the public that the TPFA has the “unfettered ability” to revoke a contract and move the event to another venue.
“That is not the case,” MacLeod said.
Rather, MacLeod said ASM Global, under the terms of its contract, has sole authority to enter into a contract with outside entities to use the BOK Center and neighboring Cox Convention Center.
The thought of hosting a large indoor political rally during a pandemic did not sit well with some board members.
TPFA Vice Chairman George Sartain asked Thorton about earlier statements he made to the board about booking the BOK during the pandemic.
“The last time we heard from you there were no events until September, October, November, December — what happened to that?” Sartain said.
Thornton said at the time, about a month ago when the comment was made, that ASM Global was giving the TPFA an overview of what they were hearing in the industry — that many shows would not book sites if they could not operate at full capacity.
“And I think that’s still true,” Thornton said, who also provided an overview of the steps that will be taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The Trump campaign has told ASM Global that it has 60,000 masks and 90,000 personal containers of hand sanitizer to hand out to rally attendees.
Thornton said BOK workers will require rally attendees to wear a mask when they enter the facility. But he acknowledged he didn’t know whether they could legally require attendees to wear masks.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart has expressed his concerns that the rally would cause cases to spike even higher than the current record numbers. Dart has said he wished the rally would be postponed due to concerns it will cause further spread of the deadly virus.
Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye told the board that the state is in “strange times and uncharted water.”
‘I don’t know the legalities of all of this, but I feel like this is a train rolling down the hill that we are not going to be able to stop,” Frye said. “And we are probably just going to have to figure out how we are going to try to decrease the spread during this event and keep really messaging out there that vulnerable populations need to stay home — watch it from TV, don’t go.”
Frye said he didn’t know how CDC guidelines could be enforced during large public gatherings.
“Quite frankly I don’t know that the population that is attending this is a population that is going to listen to us, but we have to keep that message going,” Frye said.
Featured video
Gallery: Tulsa Race Massacre ... This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
Curtis is a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. He also covers federal court news, maintains the Tulsa World database page and develops online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!