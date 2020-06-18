Aerial

The BOK Center. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

Officials with the management company that runs the BOK Center said Thursday that they fully apprised state and city leaders early on about President Donald Trump’s plans to hold a political rally here before approving the rental agreement.

Those comments contrast with those made by Mayor G.T. Bynum who, in a Facebook post Tuesday, implied that he was left out of the loop when it came to planning for the event.

In the Facebook post, Bynum said it was not his idea to invite the Trump campaign to hold a rally this weekend.

“I didn’t even know the invitation had been extended until BOK Center management contacted the city regarding police support for the event,” Bynum wrote.

Doug Thornton, executive vice president for Arena, Stadia and Theaters at ASM Global, made his comment about immediately notifying others during a special meeting of the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority on Thursday. The board leases the facility from the city and contracts with ASM Global to run it. The TPFA met virtually, with board members and other participants meeting via video conferencing software.

Mayoral spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said Bynum would not comment on Thornton’s comments. She said the executive was referring at the time to the city’s police capacity to address anything outside the BOK Center, rather than the event itself.

Trump’s re-election campaign paid $460,000 to rent the BOK Center for three days as part of its plan to hold a political rally Saturday. It is believed to be the first indoor event of its kind in the nation where a facility is expected to be at full capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Public Facilities Authority board members were told.

The Trump campaign first contacted ASM Global staff on June 9 about holding a rally at the BOK Center this Friday, Thornton said. The Trump campaign moved the rally to Saturday after critics noted that Friday is Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery.

“Knowing this would be a large-scale event, we immediately contacted the city when the Trump campaign approached them about holding a rally at the BOK,” Thornton said.

“We would never book a show or an event of this magnitude that would have the impact on the public infrastructure outside the facility without advising the police chief, the mayor, those officials,” Thornton said.

“We were told at the time by city officials there were no concerns from a public safety standpoint,” Thornton said. “We were advised to support the event to the greatest extent that the state and the president would allow.”

Thornton said he was told by the Governor’s Office that the capacity event at the arena fit within the state’s reopening plan guidance for large indoor entertainment events.

“So, based on that, we executed a contract” on Friday, Thornton said.

The majority of Thursday’s meeting dealt with safety concerns about hosting the rally and whether the public body could have done anything to halt or postpone it.

TPFA Chairwoman Marcia MacLeod told the board that there seems to be a misperception among some members of the public that the TPFA has the “unfettered ability” to revoke a contract and move the event to another venue.

“That is not the case,” Mac-Leod said.

Rather, she said, ASM Global, under the terms of its contract, has the sole authority to enter into a contract with outside entities to use the BOK Center and neighboring Cox Convention Center.

The thought of hosting a large indoor political rally during a pandemic did not sit well with some board members.

Vice Chairman George Sartain asked Thornton about earlier statements he made to the board about booking the BOK Center during the pandemic.

“The last time we heard from you there were no events until September, October, November, December. What happened to that?” Sartain asked.

Thornton said that at the time, about a month ago when the comment was made, ASM Global was giving the TPFA an overview of what it was hearing in the industry — that many shows would not book sites if they could not operate at full capacity.

“And I think that’s still true,” said Thornton, who also provided an overview of the steps that will be taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The Trump campaign has told ASM Global that it has 60,000 masks and 90,000 personal containers of hand sanitizer to hand out to rally attendees.

Thornton said BOK workers will require rally attendees to wear a mask when they enter the facility. But he acknowledged that he didn’t know whether they could legally require attendees to wear masks.

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart has expressed his concerns that the rally will cause cases to spike even higher than the current record numbers. Dart has said he wishes the rally would be postponed due to its potential to further spread the deadly virus.

Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye told the board that the state is in “strange times and uncharted water.”

‘I don’t know the legalities of all of this, but I feel like this is a train rolling down the hill that we are not going to be able to stop,” Frye said. “And we are probably just going to have to figure out how we are going to try to decrease the spread during this event and keep really messaging out there that vulnerable populations need to stay home — watch it from TV, don’t go.”

Frye said he didn’t know how CDC guidelines could be enforced during large public gatherings.

“Quite frankly, I don’t know that the population that is attending this is a population that is going to listen to us, but we have to keep that message going,” Frye said.

