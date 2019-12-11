BROKEN ARROW — At least 320 manufacturers call Broken Arrow home, highlighting a sector that is growing between 6% to 7% annually, City Manager Michael Spurgeon said Wednesday.
The tidbit was part of his "State of the City" presentation at a monthly luncheon of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce. It included a roughly 25-minute video promoting the city.
"I decided the best approach for this year's presentation is for the membership to hear directly from some of the folks in our community on why they love Broken Arrow," Spurgeon said. "If you think about it, it's only because of all the great things that are happening in the public and private sectors that I'm able to stand up here and make the claim that the state of our city is strong."
Other news noted during the presentation included Broken Arrow's population, up 15% between 2010-17, the start of the Elm Place and New Orleans street revitalization and the creation of the Creel 51 TIF, the city's second tax increment financing district.