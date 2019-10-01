BROKEN ARROW — Fresh off close to a $9 million expansion, manufacturer Continental Industries announced Monday that it will add 130 jobs by the end of the year, a company executive said.
Continental Industries, along with Rise Armament, was among two growing businesses featured at a Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce news conference highlighting October as National Manufacturing Month.
City, chamber and education officials attended the event, which touted Broken Arrow is the third-largest manufacturing city in the state, with 300 companies and 7,000 people operating in the sector. Manufacturing companies in Broken Arrow account for $375 million in annual payroll, excluding benefits, and the average manufacturing wage in the city is $62,000, said Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Chamber.
A high-performance firearms manufacturer, Rise Armament started 2019 with 20 employees but plans to have 45 by year end and 65 by this time in 2020, President Matt Torres said.
“We’re in a strong growth trend,” he said.
Continental Industries manufactures connectors for gas, propane and water distribution service lines, and exothermic welding products for electrical grounding, cathodic protection, lightning protection and electric railways.
It shut down an operation in Elgin, Illinois, about a year ago, with the majority of the personnel migrating to Broken Arrow, said Tim Hoagland, president and CEO. The company finished a 55,000-square-foot expansion several months ago, and its new jobs push will push employment in Broken Arrow to about 350, he said.
We started doing job fairs about two months ago,” Hoagland said. “I placed my bet that we were going to be successful in the state. And there were a lot of people looking at me saying, ‘I hope you are.’ We’ve had massive turnout for job fairs. It’s been fantastic.”
Continental Industries has had a facility in Tulsa since 1958 and in Broken Arrow since 1973, Hoagland said. Connecticut-based Hubbell, Inc., purchased the company in early 2013, igniting its growth, he said.
“… We couldn’t be happier to have that business in Oklahoma and taking care of our customer base really worldwide,” Hoagland said. “It’s been a great experience for us and hopefully we can continue to expand here.
“It’s good for the economy, good for the people and the city of Broken Arrow. It’s been a really nice path for us.”
