An apartment complex completed in 2018 in Broken Arrow has been sold for $29,875,000, Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily Oklahoma has announced.
Florida-based DLP Capital Partners, which is new to the market, purchased The Reserve at Aspen Creek, a 240-unit community at 1100 W. Tucson St. The price per square foot was $131.91 for the 226,479-square-foot facility.
The Reserve at Aspen Creek, LLC, was the previous owner of the property, according to Tulsa County land records.
Newmark Senior Managing Directors Brandon Lamb and Tim McKay and Managing Director Justin Wilson handled the transaction. DLP stands for Dream, Live, Prosper, according to Anthony Ruben, director of investments.
"That is the foundation, cornerstone, purpose and cause of our fund," Ruben said in a statement. "In other words, we try to deliver life"s promises to our fund investors."
The Reserve at Aspen Creek was DLP Capital's first acquisition in Oklahoma. Ruben called the purchase of the gated community a value-creation opportunity, citing the high household income in the area and affordability factor well below the national average.
"This investment has a significant amount of positive arbitrage, nestled around strong market fundamentals, posh surroundings and demographics," he said. "This asset will bring a constant and healthy cash flows to our fund investors."
Lamb stressed that market fundamentals are strong in Broken Arrow. The city of nearly 114,000 consistently is ranked among the best suburbs nationally, with a median household income around $70,000.
Lamb added that the above-market amenities and finishes throughout the property met and exceeded DLP's criteria.
"This is a trophy asset in a very desirable area of the Tulsa metro,” Lamb said. "DLP recognized the opportunity to acquire an institutional-quality asset at a discount to replacement cost."
The community features a state-of-the-art fitness center, lounge area, club room, business center and a resort-style saltwater pool with a sunning deck. Units feature custom espresso cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages and wood-style flooring in living areas.
The Newmark Knight Frank Oklahoma Multifamily team is an investment advisory firm specializing in the multi-housing industry. In 2018, the team completed more than $600 million in transactions.
