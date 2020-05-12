The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation (BAEDC) partnered with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and City of Broken Arrow to offer a Small Business Economic Recovery Micro-grant to help businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We believe it is vital to provide this grant now as access to restart expenses like PPE (Paycheck Protection Program) expenditures were determined as a major need for our BA businesses through our research with BA Rising efforts, which included virtual roundtables and surveys," Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement.
The City Council voted unanimously to dedicate $100,000 of economic development funding to the BA Rising Microgrant program. City funds will be combined with donations from the BAEDC and Chamber, and unused grant dollars will be returned to the city.
"The City Council and I absolutely support the BA Rising grant program," Mayor Craig Thurmond said in a statement. "We must help get those businesses that were forced to close, re-open and are proud to contribute funding to this important initiative for our community."
Program recipients will be selected based on eligibility criteria and available funding. Grants will be made in the form of one lump sum distribution up to $5,000 and must be used to cover the expenses outlined in the application. To learn more and apply, visit www.barising.com.