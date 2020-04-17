Tulsa-area housing starts for the first quarter were up 20.7 % over last year and 10% above any month the previous decade.
"I've spoken to builders for our starter homes, production builders all the way up to our high-end, custom builders, and they all seem to be doing really well, at least in the first three months," said Jeffrey Smith, executive vice president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.
"They all seem to be putting product on the ground, both in speculative form and customer form. They are really excited through the first quarter of the year."
Area housing starts totaled 264 in March, a 13.3% jump from the same month a year ago, according to the HBA. Broken Arrow led with 79, followed by unincorporated Wagoner County with 32.
For the year, housing starts have numbered 832, compared to 689 this time last year.
Keeping that pace will be difficult in lieu of a coronavirus epidemic that has taken a bite out of consumers' disposable income. Over the past several weeks, close to 200,000 Oklahomans have filed first-time unemployment claims, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
"The COVID-19 pandemic really hit the Tulsa market in the middle of March," Smith said. "I don't know that it had an impact on housing starts in March. Two of my production builders that I talked to had record March housing starts, all-time starts of any month. It's pretty incredible.
"I don't know that our April starts will be that affected because people have been out looking and signing contracts in February and March. I think we're going to continue to see good, high numbers in April."
2020's quick start may offset any lull that comes with consumer concerns about the pandemic, aligning the area for another consistent year, Smith said.
The market is hoping to build on 2019, when a total of 3,080 houses were constructed in the area, the most since 4,303 were erected in 2007, according to the HBA.
"I do anticipate when we get into the June and July time frame that we might see a small decrease in our start average over previous years because that's the lag time between when a customer is looking and the builder is actually to start on the house," Smith said. "From what I'm hearing from our builders, they have their safety precautions in place.
"They aren't having open houses to a certain degree, but they are allowing customers to come in on a one-family-at-a-time basis. The individuals and families that are out looking at houses are very serious so sales are still being produced, even in the last 30 days since the COVID-19 pandemic really blossomed in Tulsa. How long the economy drags out on a lower level until it starts up again, that could have an impact on housing starts in the third and fourth quarter of this year. I still anticipate in Tulsa that the market is going to be good."
