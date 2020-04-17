Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 33 TO 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, WAGONER, CHEROKEE AND SEQUOYAH COUNTIES. IN ARKANSAS, CRAWFORD AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNPROTECTED FROM THE COLD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... COVER OUTDOOR PLANTS OR BRING THEM INDOORS. &&