The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance will hold its 11th annual Regional Summit at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah on Oct. 22.
The theme for this year’s summit is "Connect! Collaborate! Grow!"
Businesses, community leaders and volunteers from across the state and region are encouraged to attend this event to network, collaborate and gain access to knowledge, resources and tools to take back to their communities.
Over 30 subject matter experts will present various topics through a series of keynote speakers and workshop sessions. Topics include attracting industry and workforce, business retention and expansion, cyber security, tourism, grant writing, homelessness, community economic financing and entrepreneurship. Attendees are also asked to provide input for what an inclusive workforce looks like in northeast Oklahoma and for input on the State 2030 plan.
State Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Sean Kouplen will open the session by addressing the state’s strategy for achieving his goals to add 10,000 new jobs, over $1 billion of new investments this year and how this will impact rural Oklahoma, followed by Site Selection and Economic Development Leader Courtney Dunbar of Burns & McDonnel. Dunbar will focus on rural industrial strategies and the key aspects of identifying, assessing, planning and alignment of sites to attract economic development opportunities. The afternoon keynote will feature Brent Comstock, who will discuss building a strong rural America.
For a full agenda of workshops and to register, call 918-772-8334 or visit www.neokregion.org.
